No injuries in school bus-minivan accident

Traffic is blocked Friday morning at the intersection of Broadway and North Sprigg Street after a collision between a short bus and a minivan. Cape Girardeau police said there were no injuries from the accident. The Robinson Transport bus, driven for the Cape Girardeau School District, was northbound on Sprigg Street; the minivan was eastbound on Broadway.
Jon K. Rust ~ Southeast Missourian