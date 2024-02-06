All sections
NewsApril 30, 2017

No injuries in school bus-minivan accident

Traffic is blocked Friday morning at the intersection of Broadway and North Sprigg Street after a collision between a short bus and a minivan. Cape Girardeau police said there were no injuries from the accident. The Robinson Transport bus, driven for the Cape Girardeau School District, was northbound on Sprigg Street; the minivan was eastbound on Broadway. Jon K. Rust ~ Southeast Missourian
