An overturned vehicle rests on the shoulder of Big Bend Road near Mechaw Drive after an accident Friday in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle flipped in an attempt to avoid a line of cars that had stopped for a school bus. ...

An overturned vehicle rests on the shoulder of Big Bend Road near Mechaw Drive after an accident Friday in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle flipped in an attempt to avoid a line of cars that had stopped for a school bus. Bystanders at the scene noted liquid salt recently had been applied to the roadway. No injuries were reported. BEN MATTHEWS