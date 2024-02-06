No injuries in Cape shooting incident; gunfire strikes vehicle

A vehicle was struck by gunfire near Emerald and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau, but no one was injured in the incident Wednesday evening, Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said.
Hann said officers were dispatched to Broadway and North Sprigg Street for a report of shots fired at 6:15 p.m. However, Hann said it was later determined the shots were fired near Emerald and Fountain streets.
Hann said officers are investigating and no suspect information is available at this time. More information may become available as investigations continue, he said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.