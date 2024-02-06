All sections
August 12, 2021

No injuries in Cape shooting incident; gunfire strikes vehicle

No injuries in Cape shooting incident; gunfire strikes vehicle

Brooke Holford

A vehicle was struck by gunfire near Emerald and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau, but no one was injured in the incident Wednesday evening, Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said.

Hann said officers were dispatched to Broadway and North Sprigg Street for a report of shots fired at 6:15 p.m. However, Hann said it was later determined the shots were fired near Emerald and Fountain streets.

Hann said officers are investigating and no suspect information is available at this time. More information may become available as investigations continue, he said.

