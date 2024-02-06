No injuries from two-alarm fire at Scott City grain facility

Local fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at Midwest Grain and Barge late Tuesday morning in Scott City, where a blaze began in an electrical building near a loading area and spread up grain elevators.

Scott City fire chief Trent August said firefighters responded to a 10:46 a.m. call at 179 Rushing Road and discovered a large working fire, which was determined to have originated from an electrical control room behind a set of silos.

At about 11 a.m., a second alarm was called to bring in mutual aid from the Cape Girardeau and Chaffee fire departments and Gordonville, Scott County Rural Protection and NBC Fire districts, according to August.

“It was a large fire,” August said. “It was basically a structure fire next to the silos.”

After igniting in the electrical control room, August said the fire burned through an awning in an adjacent loading area where tractor-trailers deposit product to be transferred into the silo.