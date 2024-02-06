No injuries from Saturday house fire in Cape Girardeau

No one was reported injured from a house fire early Saturday morning, Dec. 31, in the 100 block of South Pacific Street.

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a call at 5:44 a.m. of a residential structure fire at 139 S. Pacific St., according to an incident report by Battalion Chief Brad Dillow.

Upon arrival, units reported fire and smoke were visible from a second-floor window, Dillow said.