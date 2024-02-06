All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2023

No injuries from Saturday house fire in Cape Girardeau

No one was reported injured from a house fire early Saturday morning, Dec. 31, in the 100 block of South Pacific Street. Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a call at 5:44 a.m. of a residential structure fire at 139 S. Pacific St., according to an incident report by Battalion Chief Brad Dillow...

Southeast Missourian

No one was reported injured from a house fire early Saturday morning, Dec. 31, in the 100 block of South Pacific Street.

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a call at 5:44 a.m. of a residential structure fire at 139 S. Pacific St., according to an incident report by Battalion Chief Brad Dillow.

Upon arrival, units reported fire and smoke were visible from a second-floor window, Dillow said.

"Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain the damage to two rooms on the second floor," according to the report.

There were six or seven occupants in the building at the time of the fire, but all were out of the building before firefighters arrived, the report said. No injuries were reported.

Dillow wrote the fire's cause is believed to be accidental because of an electrical issue on the second floor.

Mutual aid was received from Jackson Fire Rescue, East County Fire District, Scott City Fire Department and Fruitland Fire District to cover Cape Girardeau Fire Department's stations.

