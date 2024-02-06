All sections
NewsJuly 19, 2022

No injuries from elevator fire at Community Partnership

An elevator fire Monday at Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri resulted in no injuries. Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said the incident was quickly contained and was caused by an elevator motor malfunction at the not-for-profit social service organization, 40 S. Sprigg St...

Southeast Missourian

An elevator fire Monday at Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri resulted in no injuries.

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said the incident was quickly contained and was caused by an elevator motor malfunction at the not-for-profit social service organization, 40 S. Sprigg St.

Firefighters shut power off to the elevator and Community Partnership employees were advised to contact an elevator technician to fix the issue, Morris said. The elevator was not functioning earlier in the day.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the call as a first alarm assignment, including four engines, one ladder and one chief.

