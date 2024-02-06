A mentally ill Tennessee man being held in the Mississippi County Jail died in May 2017 after then-Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and a team of law enforcement officers punched and tackled him and pushed ï¿½real hardï¿½ on the manï¿½s neck, a lawsuit alleges.

Tory Sanders, 28, of Nashville died later the same night at a Sikeston, Missouri, hospital.

The suit was filed Monday in federal court in Cape Girardeau against Hutcheson, 10 county jailers and Charleston, Missouri, police officers, Mississippi County and the City of Charleston.

Mississippi County Presiding Commissioner Carlin Bennett declined to comment on the litigation Wednesday, citing advice from legal counsel.

The suit states jail administrator Sally Yanez applied pressure to Sandersï¿½ neck, saw blood coming from his mouth and knew he had passed out.

Hutcheson pressed his left knee on top of the neck of Sanders. Charleston police officer Curtis Arnold told Hutcheson to let the pressure off Sandersï¿½ neck at least three times, the suit states.

According to the suit, the sheriff responded, ï¿½No, Iï¿½m good.ï¿½

Hutcheson led a team of jailers and officers into Sandersï¿½ cell May 5 at approximately 7:18 p.m. He applied pressure to the neck for at least 1 to 3 minutes after the man stopped moving, the suit alleges.

Wearing helmets and vests, and holding a large shield, a team of Charleston officers and eight county jailers, led by Hutcheson, rushed a shirtless Sanders, tackled him to the floor, punched him in the face and kneed him while attempting to place handcuffs and leg irons on him.

Police officer Arnold described the scene as a ï¿½dog pile,ï¿½ the suit states.

ï¿½Mr. Sandersï¿½ body went limp, and the officers and jailers secured him with handcuffs in front of his body and the leg cuffs were secured. Mr. Sanders was not resisting,ï¿½ according to the suit.

At least one officer believed ï¿½Sanders was unconscious at this time,ï¿½ the suit states.

After it was discovered Sanders was not breathing, ï¿½no lifesaving measures were taken,ï¿½ the suit states.

Itï¿½s alleged several jailers and officers entered and left the holding cell from about 7:18 p.m. to 7:29 p.m.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the jail around 7:30 p.m. Sanders was transported to a Sikeston hospital. He died at 8:08 p.m., less than an hour after jailers and officers had tackled him, according to the suit.

The suit was filed by Sandersï¿½ mother, Quinta Sanders, on behalf of the family, including her sonï¿½s nine children.