No fire at Jackson Taco Bell

Taco Bell in Jackson was not, in fact, en fuego.
Jackson Fire Rescue responded to a call at approximately 7 a.m. Friday at Taco Bell, 2271 E. Jackson Blvd., chief Jason Mouser said.
A light haze of smoke was produced by a furnace malfunction, Mouser said. There was no fire.
The situation was upgraded to a first alarm fire, meaning both station and off-duty crews were brought in, Mouser said.
“When there’s smoke in a building, until we determine the issue, we bring everybody in,” Mouser said. At least three fire trucks could be seen in the parking lot Friday morning.
