No deal: Contract terminated between Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare

“Patients have access to our Level III Emergency and Trauma Center regardless of our contract status with United,” the release stated.

Saint Francis facilities and services currently out-of-network with United are:

Saint Francis Medical Center, including all lab specimens collected at any location and sent to SFMC for processing, imaging and nonemergent inpatient services

Family Birthplace (labor and delivery)

Specialty clinics, including ALS Clinic, Cape Neonatology Specialists (follow-up clinic), Cape Pain Specialists, Cape Radiation Oncology, Cape Trauma Specialists (follow-up clinic), Genetic Counseling, Home Health and Hospice, Heart Valve Center, Pain Management Center, Oncology Pain Clinic (within Cape Medical Oncology), Specialty Clinic, Vein Center, Weight Loss Solutions, WomanCare and Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center

“Patients who wish to proceed with services at Saint Francis are welcome to do so. Just because United considers us out-of-network does not necessarily mean our health care services will be ‘higher priced,’” the release stated.

A personalized estimate of patient costs is available in advance for patients who contact Patient Financial Services at (573) 331-5217.