NewsMarch 6, 2020

No deal: Contract terminated between Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare

The contract between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare has expired. “Beginning today, March 5, Saint Francis facilities are no longer in-network with United,” according to a news release issued Thursday by Saint Francis Healthcare System...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The contract between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare has expired.

“Beginning today, March 5, Saint Francis facilities are no longer in-network with United,” according to a news release issued Thursday by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Saint Francis physicians, primary care and urgent care locations remain in-network.

As for emergency services, the release stated, federal law protects patients seeking emergency care, and “your insurance company can generally not charge you more for emergency room services at an out-of-network hospital when receiving emergency care.

“Patients have access to our Level III Emergency and Trauma Center regardless of our contract status with United,” the release stated.

Saint Francis facilities and services currently out-of-network with United are:

  • Saint Francis Medical Center, including all lab specimens collected at any location and sent to SFMC for processing, imaging and nonemergent inpatient services
  • Family Birthplace (labor and delivery)
  • Specialty clinics, including ALS Clinic, Cape Neonatology Specialists (follow-up clinic), Cape Pain Specialists, Cape Radiation Oncology, Cape Trauma Specialists (follow-up clinic), Genetic Counseling, Home Health and Hospice, Heart Valve Center, Pain Management Center, Oncology Pain Clinic (within Cape Medical Oncology), Specialty Clinic, Vein Center, Weight Loss Solutions, WomanCare and Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center

“Patients who wish to proceed with services at Saint Francis are welcome to do so. Just because United considers us out-of-network does not necessarily mean our health care services will be ‘higher priced,’” the release stated.

A personalized estimate of patient costs is available in advance for patients who contact Patient Financial Services at (573) 331-5217.

Local News
