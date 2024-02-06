No deal: Contract terminated between Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare

The contract between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare has expired.
“Beginning today, March 5, Saint Francis facilities are no longer in-network with United,” according to a news release issued Thursday by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Saint Francis physicians, primary care and urgent care locations remain in-network.
As for emergency services, the release stated, federal law protects patients seeking emergency care, and “your insurance company can generally not charge you more for emergency room services at an out-of-network hospital when receiving emergency care.
“Patients have access to our Level III Emergency and Trauma Center regardless of our contract status with United,” the release stated.
Saint Francis facilities and services currently out-of-network with United are:
“Patients who wish to proceed with services at Saint Francis are welcome to do so. Just because United considers us out-of-network does not necessarily mean our health care services will be ‘higher priced,’” the release stated.
A personalized estimate of patient costs is available in advance for patients who contact Patient Financial Services at (573) 331-5217.
