No coronavirus deaths reported Friday after four noted Thursday

Pausing a recent trend, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Friday, though four Cape Girardeau County deaths were blamed on the virus Thursday.

New cases of the disease associated with coronavirus, though, continued their upward climb.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 42 new cases -- 27 in Cape Girardeau, 11 in Jackson, and four elsewhere in the county. The new cases pushed the county's total to 2,094, while 1,528 county residents have recovered from the virus and 32 deaths have been attributed to it.

Active cases in the county dropped by 10 to 534. The active cases have increased rapidly in recent weeks: Aug. 5, 107; Aug. 26, 218; Sept. 16, 344; Sept. 23, 487; and Sept. 30, 571.

Cases at long-term care facilities in the county totaled 180 Friday, up six from Thursday. Sixty-three of those cases were active, and the virus has killed 21 county residents in such facilities.