All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 2, 2020

No contact meetings for suspect in brothers' deaths

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin will not be allowed to meet in person with his lawyers until health officials testify on the issue, a judge ruled Tuesday. Garland Nelson of Braymer is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel, 24, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. The brothers disappeared in July 2019 after visiting Nelson's farm to discuss a cattle deal...

Associated Press
Garland Nelson
Garland Nelson

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin will not be allowed to meet in person with his lawyers until health officials testify on the issue, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Garland Nelson of Braymer is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel, 24, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. The brothers disappeared in July 2019 after visiting Nelson's farm to discuss a cattle deal.

Nelson has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case. No trial date has been set.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nelson has not been able to meet with his attorneys in person in the Caldwell County Jail because of coronavirus-related restrictions. They argued in a motion that they need to have personal meetings because Nelson faces such serious charges.

"I understand why you'd want to meet in person," Johnson County Judge Michael Wagner said during a hearing Tuesday. "(However) I'm not a medical professional ... we're missing someone here and I'd like to hear from the Caldwell County health department."

Wagner set a Dec. 22 hearing that will include testimony from public health officials, The St. Joseph News-Press reported.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy