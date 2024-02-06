No charges in connection with assault complaint

No charges will be filed in connection with an alleged incident last month in which a Jackson woman, Tabitha Grossman, complained she had been assaulted by Jackson Fire Rescue employee who was responding to a possible medical emergency at Grossman's residence.
"After a review of the probable cause statement and the (incident) reports, I have determined that there is insufficient evidence that any crime occurred and therefore will not be filing any charges associated with this matter," Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday afternoon.
Grossman filed a complaint with the Jackson Police Department following the incident that allegedly occurred July 18 in front of her home.
