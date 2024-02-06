No charges for drivers who hit people at Columbia protests

Hansen said both drivers were trying to lawfully proceed through the intersection when their cars were surrounded by demonstrators and the collisions occurred.

Hansen said he also did not intend to file charges against demonstrators who blocked vehicles during the protests.

"Some drivers made ill-advised decisions that evening when they encountered people in and near the intersection," Hansen said in the letter. "People who blocked streets and approached motor vehicles at the intersection also made ill-advised decisions to confront drivers who were lawfully traveling on the roadway."