All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 9, 2021

No charges for drivers who hit people at Columbia protests

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Two drivers who collided with protesters during racial injustice protests last year in downtown Columbia will not be charged with any crimes, the Boone County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. Assistant prosecutor David Hansen said in a letter to Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones evidence did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt either driver intentionally injured the people hit June 1, 2020, during racial injustice protests, KMIZ-TV reported...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Two drivers who collided with protesters during racial injustice protests last year in downtown Columbia will not be charged with any crimes, the Boone County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Assistant prosecutor David Hansen said in a letter to Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones evidence did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt either driver intentionally injured the people hit June 1, 2020, during racial injustice protests, KMIZ-TV reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hansen said both drivers were trying to lawfully proceed through the intersection when their cars were surrounded by demonstrators and the collisions occurred.

Hansen said he also did not intend to file charges against demonstrators who blocked vehicles during the protests.

"Some drivers made ill-advised decisions that evening when they encountered people in and near the intersection," Hansen said in the letter. "People who blocked streets and approached motor vehicles at the intersection also made ill-advised decisions to confront drivers who were lawfully traveling on the roadway."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy