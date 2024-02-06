No Cape marina anytime soon, official says, citing high cost

A marina will not likely not be built in Cape Girardeau anytime soon.
The results for the 2022 feasibility study of the potential project were released a regional official said Friday. The endeavor is too costly and not supported highly enough throughout the community to move forward at this time, according to the release.
"We now have the information we need if the community decides to pursue it later," Alex McElroy, grant coordinator and director of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, said in the release.
The idea of a marina in Cape Girardeau was a crucial aspect of the city's 2017 Downtown Strategic Plan, a push to invest more in the riverfront district to bring in tourists and spur economic development.
In December 2021, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved the feasibility study at a cost of $75,000 study, with the city paying 20% of the cost, with casino revenue, and the rest coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The study merged U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data with potential design plans and community surveys to give the city a holistic view of the potential project.
The study was conducted using three possible locations: Century Casino, Red Star Access and near the pedestrian gates. A potential marina near the pedestrian gates was the preferred location in large part due to access to downtown, useful existing infrastructure and less routine maintenance.
Upfront costs for construction at the pedestrian gates was around $11 to $15 million not including ongoing operation costs which exceeded estimated annual revenue, the study found.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.