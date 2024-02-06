No Cape marina anytime soon, official says, citing high cost

A marina will not likely not be built in Cape Girardeau anytime soon.

The results for the 2022 feasibility study of the potential project were released a regional official said Friday. The endeavor is too costly and not supported highly enough throughout the community to move forward at this time, according to the release.

"We now have the information we need if the community decides to pursue it later," Alex McElroy, grant coordinator and director of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, said in the release.

The idea of a marina in Cape Girardeau was a crucial aspect of the city's 2017 Downtown Strategic Plan, a push to invest more in the riverfront district to bring in tourists and spur economic development.