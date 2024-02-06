All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 10, 2022

No Cape marina anytime soon, official says, citing high cost

A marina will not likely not be built in Cape Girardeau anytime soon. The results for the 2022 feasibility study of the potential project were released a regional official said Friday. The endeavor is too costly and not supported highly enough throughout the community to move forward at this time, according to the release...

Nathan English
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

A marina will not likely not be built in Cape Girardeau anytime soon.

The results for the 2022 feasibility study of the potential project were released a regional official said Friday. The endeavor is too costly and not supported highly enough throughout the community to move forward at this time, according to the release.

"We now have the information we need if the community decides to pursue it later," Alex McElroy, grant coordinator and director of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, said in the release.

The idea of a marina in Cape Girardeau was a crucial aspect of the city's 2017 Downtown Strategic Plan, a push to invest more in the riverfront district to bring in tourists and spur economic development.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In December 2021, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved the feasibility study at a cost of $75,000 study, with the city paying 20% of the cost, with casino revenue, and the rest coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The study merged U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data with potential design plans and community surveys to give the city a holistic view of the potential project.

The study was conducted using three possible locations: Century Casino, Red Star Access and near the pedestrian gates. A potential marina near the pedestrian gates was the preferred location in large part due to access to downtown, useful existing infrastructure and less routine maintenance.

Upfront costs for construction at the pedestrian gates was around $11 to $15 million not including ongoing operation costs which exceeded estimated annual revenue, the study found.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy