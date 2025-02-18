All sections
NewsFebruary 18, 2025

No business like snow business

A winter storm in Southeast Missouri led to widespread cancellations, including schools and government offices, with temperatures dropping to 14°F and up to 7 inches of snow expected.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Elyssa Glaus leads her children to the car as snow begins to fall Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Cape Girardeau. Glaus closed her business, The Green Lady’s Hermitage by Humble Origins at 111 N. Main St., early for the day when the snow arrived.
Elyssa Glaus leads her children to the car as snow begins to fall Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Cape Girardeau. Glaus closed her business, The Green Lady’s Hermitage by Humble Origins at 111 N. Main St., early for the day when the snow arrived. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Traffic snarls at the Broadway and North Sprigg Street intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Significant snow had just begun to fall, the start of a much larger snowstorm.
Traffic snarls at the Broadway and North Sprigg Street intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Significant snow had just begun to fall, the start of a much larger snowstorm. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Sun Loan manager Tammy Gammon checks outside her 2143 Independence St. office on Tuesday, Feb. 18. She said she was debating whether she'd need to close her business early that day because of the snowstorm.
Sun Loan manager Tammy Gammon checks outside her 2143 Independence St. office on Tuesday, Feb. 18. She said she was debating whether she'd need to close her business early that day because of the snowstorm. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Many government offices, like the Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St., closed because of the snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Cape Girardeau City Council meeting that evening was held entirely online.
Many government offices, like the Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St., closed because of the snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Cape Girardeau City Council meeting that evening was held entirely online.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Illinois resident Mike Crane loads his car with groceries at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2021 Independence St., in Cape Girardeau. Shoppers braved snowy conditions at those establishments that had not yet shut down for the storms.
Illinois resident Mike Crane loads his car with groceries at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2021 Independence St., in Cape Girardeau. Shoppers braved snowy conditions at those establishments that had not yet shut down for the storms.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Drivers along Cape Girardeau's Main Street found it, like many other roads across the region, was quickly becoming covered in snow Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Drivers along Cape Girardeau's Main Street found it, like many other roads across the region, was quickly becoming covered in snow Tuesday, Feb. 18. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

As a winter storm hit Southeast Missouri on Tuesday, Feb. 18, it brought with it a blanket of cancellations. Cape Girardeau Public Schools canceled in-person classes, while Southeast Missouri State University shut down the entire campus.

Government business was likewise curtailed. The Cape Girardeau City Council meeting switched to online, and courts and county offices shut down.

Many local establishments also closed their doors early because of the inclement weather. Across Southeast Missouri, and indeed much of the Midwest, people made their way indoors to protect themselves from the storm.

The National Weather Service predicted temperatures as low as 14 degrees and as much as 7 inches of snowfall throughout the region.

