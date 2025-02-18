No business like snow business

As a winter storm hit Southeast Missouri on Tuesday, Feb. 18, it brought with it a blanket of cancellations. Cape Girardeau Public Schools canceled in-person classes, while Southeast Missouri State University shut down the entire campus.
Government business was likewise curtailed. The Cape Girardeau City Council meeting switched to online, and courts and county offices shut down.
Many local establishments also closed their doors early because of the inclement weather. Across Southeast Missouri, and indeed much of the Midwest, people made their way indoors to protect themselves from the storm.
The National Weather Service predicted temperatures as low as 14 degrees and as much as 7 inches of snowfall throughout the region.
