No-burn order lifted in Cape County

Cape Girardeau County is no longer under a no-burn advisory.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission lifted the advisory Thursday at its regular meeting, at the request of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency.
The advisory was issued Oct. 4 because of a combination of temperature, low humidity, dry ground covering and the possibility of increasing winds, according to an Oct. 4 message from Cape Girardeau County emergency management director Richard Knaup.
“Residents are always encouraged to use good practice when burning outdoors,” Knaup said in a Wednesday news release.
