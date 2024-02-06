No active COVID cases linked to delta variant in Cape County

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said Thursday "no notification has been received from the state that any of the (22) active cases in the county have been attributed to the delta variant."

Wernsman did acknowledge, however, as this newspaper reported earlier this week, the potential presence of the variant, with genetic markers for delta found in a sample of wastewater taken June 21 by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Maria Davis, a PHC health educator, said Tuesday the DHSS tests don't look for the variant's entire genetic code so it cannot be confirmed the discovered "markers" are from the delta variant.

The Butler County, Missouri, Health Department in Poplar Bluff reported Wednesday on its Facebook page one positive case of the delta variant out of 43 new COVID cases.

Parson on Twitter

Cape Girardeau County resident Rita LaVanchy asked the County Commission in its Thursday meeting to respond to Gov. Mike Parson's recent tweet in which the state's chief executive wrote: "I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would not be an effective or welcome strategy in Missouri."

Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst, chairing the meeting in the absence of Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, said in reply, "We've had no official information or press releases or anything from the governor's office (and) that is typically where we get our information versus Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (and) we wait on official releases from (Parson's office)."