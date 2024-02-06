All sections
NewsJuly 9, 2021

No active COVID cases linked to delta variant in Cape County

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said Thursday "no notification has been received from the state that any of the (22) active cases in the county have been attributed to the delta variant." Wernsman did acknowledge, however, as this newspaper reported earlier this week, the potential presence of the variant, with genetic markers for delta found in a sample of wastewater taken June 21 by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS)...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
In this June 22 photo, nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe full of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother's Brewing Company in Springfield, Missouri. New York threw a ticker-tape parade Wednesday for the health care workers and others who helped the city get through the darkest days of COVID-19, while authorities in Missouri struggled to beat back a surge blamed on the fast-spreading delta variant and deep resistance to getting vaccinated.
In this June 22 photo, nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe full of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother's Brewing Company in Springfield, Missouri. New York threw a ticker-tape parade Wednesday for the health care workers and others who helped the city get through the darkest days of COVID-19, while authorities in Missouri struggled to beat back a surge blamed on the fast-spreading delta variant and deep resistance to getting vaccinated.Associated Press file

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said Thursday "no notification has been received from the state that any of the (22) active cases in the county have been attributed to the delta variant."

Wernsman did acknowledge, however, as this newspaper reported earlier this week, the potential presence of the variant, with genetic markers for delta found in a sample of wastewater taken June 21 by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Maria Davis, a PHC health educator, said Tuesday the DHSS tests don't look for the variant's entire genetic code so it cannot be confirmed the discovered "markers" are from the delta variant.

The Butler County, Missouri, Health Department in Poplar Bluff reported Wednesday on its Facebook page one positive case of the delta variant out of 43 new COVID cases.

Parson on Twitter

Cape Girardeau County resident Rita LaVanchy asked the County Commission in its Thursday meeting to respond to Gov. Mike Parson's recent tweet in which the state's chief executive wrote: "I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would not be an effective or welcome strategy in Missouri."

Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst, chairing the meeting in the absence of Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, said in reply, "We've had no official information or press releases or anything from the governor's office (and) that is typically where we get our information versus Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (and) we wait on official releases from (Parson's office)."

COVID data

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County stands at 9,616, up nine from the June 30 report with the number of coronavirus deaths unchanged at 134.

The 14-day positivity rate, as of July 7, is 3.6%, up from 3.1%; the 14-day rolling new case count is at 28, up five.

The county's vaccination percentages are at 37.5% (one dose) and 33.5% (completed regimen).

The numbers continue to lag the statewide figures, which are at 44.9% and 39.4%, respectively, for Missouri.

Other business

  • Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson reported general sales tax revenue is up 10.36% from July 2020.
  • Langford Mechanical and Sheet Metal in Jackson was awarded a $14,100 contract to purchase and install two heaters in each of two county highway sheds.
  • Tommy Halford was named to the Cape Girardeau County Common Sewer Board for a term expiring July 1, 2026.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

