All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 30, 2021

Ninth annual Stand Up For Life event scheduled for April 18

SEMO Lifesavers is hosting its ninth annual Stand Up For Life event from 2 to 3 p.m. April 18. The event will be held at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs Road, and parking will be available in the parking lot of the former Toys R Us, according to a news release. In the event of inclement weather April 18, the event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 25 at the same location...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

SEMO Lifesavers is hosting its ninth annual Stand Up For Life event from 2 to 3 p.m. April 18.

The event will be held at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs Road, and parking will be available in the parking lot of the former Toys R Us, according to a news release. In the event of inclement weather April 18, the event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 25 at the same location.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The event is an opportunity for people in the Cape Girardeau region who couldn't participate in the March for Life in January in Washington D.C. to come together and pray for an end to abortion.

SEMO Lifesavers is Cape Girardeau's Missouri Right to Life chapter.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for draina...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy