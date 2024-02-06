Ninth annual Stand Up For Life event scheduled for April 18

SEMO Lifesavers is hosting its ninth annual Stand Up For Life event from 2 to 3 p.m. April 18.
The event will be held at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs Road, and parking will be available in the parking lot of the former Toys R Us, according to a news release. In the event of inclement weather April 18, the event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 25 at the same location.
The event is an opportunity for people in the Cape Girardeau region who couldn't participate in the March for Life in January in Washington D.C. to come together and pray for an end to abortion.
SEMO Lifesavers is Cape Girardeau's Missouri Right to Life chapter.
