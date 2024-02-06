Ninth annual Stand Up For Life event scheduled for April 18

SEMO Lifesavers is hosting its ninth annual Stand Up For Life event from 2 to 3 p.m. April 18.

The event will be held at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs Road, and parking will be available in the parking lot of the former Toys R Us, according to a news release. In the event of inclement weather April 18, the event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 25 at the same location.