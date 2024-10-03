Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident

A 90-year-old Perryville man died Thursday, Oct. 3, after a tractor accident in rural Perry County.
Oliver G. Bachmann was in the vicinity of Perry County 343 near Perry County Road 328 at 1:05 p.m. when he started his vehicle, a 1981 John Deere 2640 while standing next to it, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The tractor was in gear and the neutral safety switch was not operating properly, according to the MSHP report. The tractor then rolled over Bachmann and continued traveling east until the right side of the tractor struck a second vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Ram.
Bachmann was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Perry County Coroner Bill Bohnert at approximately 1:36 p.m.
