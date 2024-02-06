Nine virus-related deaths reported

By Rick Fahr
Southeast Missourian
Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday and Wednesday by area health officials.
Four of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county’s 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began.
Officials reported 66 new virus cases Tuesday and 117 Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 5,414, while 3,958 county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, there were 1,389 active cases in the county.
Cases in the county's long-term care facilities totaled 409, with 264 recoveries, 103 active cases and 42 deaths.
Southeast Missouri State University reported nine new cases for a total case count of 576 (510 students and 66 employees). Active cases dropped to 44 (32 students, 12 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at seven as of Wednesday.
Virus cases in Scott County rose to 2,660, while 1,851 county residents have recovered from the virus. Forty county residents have died of the virus.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County officials reported three virus-related deaths and 29 new cases of of Wednesday (2,037 total cases, 1,671 recoveries, 37 deaths).
Perry County health officials reported two virus-related deaths and 48 new cases as of Wednesday (1,727 total cases, 1,519 recoveries. The deaths were the county’s 14th and 15th attributed to the virus.
Bollinger County reported seven new cases Tuesday (975 total cases, 894 recoveries, nine deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 144 new cases -- 140 in Union County (1,103 total cases, 676 recoveries, 21 deaths) and four in Alexander County (239 total cases, 158 recoveries, one death).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.