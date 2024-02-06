All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 25, 2020

Nine virus-related deaths reported

By Rick Fahr Southeast Missourian Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday and Wednesday by area health officials. Four of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county’s 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began. Officials reported 66 new virus cases Tuesday and 117 Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 5,414, while 3,958 county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, there were 1,389 active cases in the county...

story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

By Rick Fahr

Southeast Missourian

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday and Wednesday by area health officials.

Four of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county’s 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 66 new virus cases Tuesday and 117 Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 5,414, while 3,958 county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, there were 1,389 active cases in the county.

Cases in the county's long-term care facilities totaled 409, with 264 recoveries, 103 active cases and 42 deaths.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Southeast Missouri State University reported nine new cases for a total case count of 576 (510 students and 66 employees). Active cases dropped to 44 (32 students, 12 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at seven as of Wednesday.

Virus cases in Scott County rose to 2,660, while 1,851 county residents have recovered from the virus. Forty county residents have died of the virus.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County officials reported three virus-related deaths and 29 new cases of of Wednesday (2,037 total cases, 1,671 recoveries, 37 deaths).

Perry County health officials reported two virus-related deaths and 48 new cases as of Wednesday (1,727 total cases, 1,519 recoveries. The deaths were the county’s 14th and 15th attributed to the virus.

Bollinger County reported seven new cases Tuesday (975 total cases, 894 recoveries, nine deaths).

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 144 new cases -- 140 in Union County (1,103 total cases, 676 recoveries, 21 deaths) and four in Alexander County (239 total cases, 158 recoveries, one death).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy