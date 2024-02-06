Nine virus-related deaths reported

By Rick Fahr

Southeast Missourian

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday and Wednesday by area health officials.

Four of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county’s 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 66 new virus cases Tuesday and 117 Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 5,414, while 3,958 county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, there were 1,389 active cases in the county.

Cases in the county's long-term care facilities totaled 409, with 264 recoveries, 103 active cases and 42 deaths.