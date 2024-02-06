All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 12, 2022

Nine more lawsuits filed against SW Missouri boarding school

STOCKTON, Mo. — Nine more former students of a southwest Missouri boarding school allege in lawsuits they were abused while attending the school. With the nine new lawsuits filed Friday, Agape Boarding School in Stockton and Agape Baptist Church, which oversees the school, are now facing lawsuits from 14 former students accusing staff and other students of abuse, The Kansas City Star reported...

Associated Press

STOCKTON, Mo. — Nine more former students of a southwest Missouri boarding school allege in lawsuits they were abused while attending the school.

With the nine new lawsuits filed Friday, Agape Boarding School in Stockton and Agape Baptist Church, which oversees the school, are now facing lawsuits from 14 former students accusing staff and other students of abuse, The Kansas City Star reported.

Five staff members at the school are facing criminal charges for assaulting students.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The new lawsuits also allege Agape violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by misrepresenting or concealing information given to the students and their families.

Agape officials have not responded to repeated requests from The Star for comment on any of the stories it has published about the school in an ongoing investigation into Missouri's faith-based reform schools.

Five similar lawsuits against the now-closed Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, another Cedar County boarding school, were settled last year for an undisclosed amount. Two new lawsuits against that school were filed in recent weeks.

The allegations helped prompt a new Missouri law aimed at overseeing religious boarding schools that for decades were not regulated by the state.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy