Nine more lawsuits filed against SW Missouri boarding school

STOCKTON, Mo. — Nine more former students of a southwest Missouri boarding school allege in lawsuits they were abused while attending the school.

With the nine new lawsuits filed Friday, Agape Boarding School in Stockton and Agape Baptist Church, which oversees the school, are now facing lawsuits from 14 former students accusing staff and other students of abuse, The Kansas City Star reported.

Five staff members at the school are facing criminal charges for assaulting students.