Nine dogs die in house fire Saturday

Nine dogs were killed in a house fire early Saturday at 329 Albert St. in Cape Girardeau, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department incident report.
The fire was reported at 3:58 a.m. Four engines, one ladder truck and a battalion chief were dispatched, the report stated.
Battalion 2 reported smoke coming from the one-story home and firefighters began search mode, according to the report. The homeowner, Reyes Candelaria, reported 15 dogs and one cat inside, the report stated.
The fire was located in a basement stairwell and extinguished within 30 minutes, according the report, and search crews found nine deceased dogs in the home.
Fire crews administered oxygen to the surviving animals; six dogs and one cat survived. Cape Girardeau police officers also removed a wheelchair-bound resident from the porch of the home, the report stated.
The home’s two residents were relocated and Red Cross assistance was requested.
Fire detectors were present in the home but did not operate, according to the fire department. The incident was believed to be accidental and not suspicious.
No other fatalities were reported.
