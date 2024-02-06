Nine dogs die in house fire Saturday

Nine dogs were killed in a house fire early Saturday at 329 Albert St. in Cape Girardeau, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department incident report.

The fire was reported at 3:58 a.m. Four engines, one ladder truck and a battalion chief were dispatched, the report stated.

Battalion 2 reported smoke coming from the one-story home and firefighters began search mode, according to the report. The homeowner, Reyes Candelaria, reported 15 dogs and one cat inside, the report stated.

The fire was located in a basement stairwell and extinguished within 30 minutes, according the report, and search crews found nine deceased dogs in the home.