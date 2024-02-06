Nine area deaths attributed to coronavirus

Area health officials reported nine COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday.

Six of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County, while Scott and Bollinger counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, each attributed one death to the disease associated with coronavirus.

The deaths in Cape Girardeau County pushed the death toll of the virus to 40. The death in Scott County was its 20th, and the Bollinger County fatality was its second. Union County has recorded 21 COVID-19 deaths.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 85 new virus cases (Monday, 12; Tuesday, 33; and Wednesday, 39). Roughly two out of every three new cases in the county are in Cape Girardeau, with the rest divided between Jackson and elsewhere in the county. Active virus cases dropped by 92 on Tuesday to 480.

Cases in the county’s long-term care facilities grew by 16 to 246, with 90 of those active. Thus far in the pandemic, 28 county residents have died of the virus in such facilities.

The new cases pushed the county’s total case count to 2,506, while 1,954 county residents have recovered from the disease.