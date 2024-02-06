Night to Shine returns Feb. 10 to local churches

Night to Shine will return this year, but for the first time since 2020, it will be an in-person event.

Night to Shine is a worldwide event started in 2015 by the Tim Tebow Foundation to celebrate those with special needs. It is a prom night experience that treats guests to limo rides, red carpet entrances, photography, meals and music.

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson and Cape First Church in Sikeston, Missouri, will be hosting Night to Shine proms Friday, Feb.10.