Night to Shine returns Feb. 10 to local churches

Night to Shine will return this year, but for the first time since 2020, it will be an in-person event.
Night to Shine is a worldwide event started in 2015 by the Tim Tebow Foundation to celebrate those with special needs. It is a prom night experience that treats guests to limo rides, red carpet entrances, photography, meals and music.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson and Cape First Church in Sikeston, Missouri, will be hosting Night to Shine proms Friday, Feb.10.
The event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older.
The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine in 2015 with 44 participating churches. This year, according to its website, there are 611 churches worldwide participating.
Register to participate through the local host church location.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.