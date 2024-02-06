'Night to Shine' puts spotlight on those with special needs

Friday evening was a "Night to Shine" for more than 100 individuals with special needs.

This was the first year the prom-style event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

Church member Jordan Myer attended two "Night to Shine" events while in college in St. Louis and recently moved back to Jackson. After attending the events, she decided she wanted to bring a "Night to Shine" to Jackson.

She asked Eric Longman, an associate pastor at the church, if the event was something the Jackson church could host.

"I thought about it for about half a second and said, 'Yes,'" Longman said.

Cori Brennecke walks into the party after being announced, followed by her "buddy," Ashley Seabaugh of Jackson, Friday during a "Night to Shine" at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Jacob Wiegand

The prom-night event, for people with special needs age 14 and older, featured activities such as photos from "paparazzi," dancing, horses, shoe-shine stations, karaoke and limo rides. Guests also had the opportunity to be announced on the red carpet.

But Myer said the night is "centered on God's love."

"We want to make sure that they know they are loved and that God cares about them and he has a plan for their life, too," Longman said. "We hope it's going to be a joyful, fun evening where the love of Christ is reflected to all of our guests and all of our participants."