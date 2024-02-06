'Night to Shine' puts spotlight on those with special needs

Friday evening was a "Night to Shine" for more than 100 individuals with special needs.
This was the first year the prom-style event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Church member Jordan Myer attended two "Night to Shine" events while in college in St. Louis and recently moved back to Jackson. After attending the events, she decided she wanted to bring a "Night to Shine" to Jackson.
She asked Eric Longman, an associate pastor at the church, if the event was something the Jackson church could host.
"I thought about it for about half a second and said, 'Yes,'" Longman said.
The prom-night event, for people with special needs age 14 and older, featured activities such as photos from "paparazzi," dancing, horses, shoe-shine stations, karaoke and limo rides. Guests also had the opportunity to be announced on the red carpet.
But Myer said the night is "centered on God's love."
"We want to make sure that they know they are loved and that God cares about them and he has a plan for their life, too," Longman said. "We hope it's going to be a joyful, fun evening where the love of Christ is reflected to all of our guests and all of our participants."
He said about 220 volunteers were expected at the event and 115 individuals with special needs were expected as of Thursday. And each guest was assigned a "buddy" volunteer with whom they get to spent the evening.
"Each guest gets a buddy to hang out with for the night, eat with, dance with, go on limo rides with," Myer said.
Lanley Scroggins of Cape Girardeau was the "buddy" for Carley House of Cape Girardeau for the event. She said she believes the event is a way "to kind of bridge the gap" between people with special needs and those without.
"I think it's very important to make sure that people know that they're loved no matter what they are like," Scroggins said. "This night helps you understand that they really aren't that different at all. They just want to be loved and cared for like anybody else."
At the end of the evening, each of the guests was crowned as a king or queen.
"There's been a lot of planning, but if we make one guest's night, it'll be all worth it," Myer said.
