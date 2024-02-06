Like scores of others, Hunter Ross walked into St. Paul Lutheran Church looking like a million bucks.

At the suggestion of his "buddy" James Poore, he sat to have his shoes shined before heading off to find the music thumping from the main hall. There was no time to waste. It was Night to Shine, an annual prom event for individuals with special needs, and there were plenty of activities to get to.

The invitation-only event organised by the Tim Tebow Foundation provided area residents with plenty of opportunities to feel like royalty, from a party bus to a limousine to karaoke and even emotional support animals.

While Ross had his shoes shined, other honored guests like Hallie Black had their makeup done in the next room over. Not just foundation and eye makeup, but glitter too. As Black had her makeup done by volunteer Anne Rees, she shared her excitement. It was her first year participating in Night to Shine, and she was eager to take part.

"I'm ready to go sing," she said, before thinking for a second. "Oh, and dance. I'd like to dance."

Guest Charles Heberlie, right, hugs Job the support dog during the annual Night to Shine.

As Rees held up a hand mirror, Black smiled and agreed to have some glitter lotion applied to her shoulders before heading off to experience what else the night had to offer. Things like meeting Job the emotional support golden retriever in the next room. The pup in a tuxedo costume and his colleauge, Jessy, were a popular part of the night. Guest Monica Asmus said she enjoyed meeting with the dogs before heading off to dance.

"She loves Michael Jackson," said Asmus's "buddy" Andrea Gray, as Asmus visited with the dogs. "So we're hoping to hear that on the dance floor or do some karaoke."

In the karaoke room, Caitlin Vonhosseln sang Little Mix's "Salute" as her "buddy," Karen Sturms, pumped up the small crowd watching.

"I've sang it before, so I feel like I could do anything," Vonhosseln said. "It's my second year at Night to Shine. My favorite part is the dancing and the singing."