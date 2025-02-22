NextEra Energy eyes 1,000-acre solar farm in Stoddard County by 2028

BLOOMFIELD — The Stoddard County Commissioners were informed on Tuesday that NextEra Energy Resources, LLC plans to solar farm 1,000 acres in the county as early as 2028.

Philip Tiemann, NextEra Energy Resources project manager attended Tuesday’s commission meeting.

“The project is in the early stages and I am trying to mature it. I wanted to reach out and let you know who I am and answer any questions,” Tiemann said.

Associate Commissioner C.D. Stewart asked, “Where is the project located?”

“West and South of Vanduser,” Tiemann responded.

Lloyd Rice, Fiber Services manager for SEMO Electric Cooperative asked, “Is that going to the Ameren transmission network? Who do you tie into?”

NextEra Energy plans to interconnect with a line tap, Tiemann said.

“Typically, a switchyard will be built by Ameren and we pay for it,” he said. “Then, we will build a transformer substation next to the switchyard and inject power from there.”