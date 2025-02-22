All sections
NewsFebruary 23, 2025

NextEra Energy eyes 1,000-acre solar farm in Stoddard County by 2028

NextEra Energy plans a 1,000-acre solar farm in Stoddard County, Missouri, aiming for completion by 2028. The project, still in early stages, will connect to Ameren's network, with further developments expected by year-end.

By Sherman Smith ~ Dexter Statesman
story image illustation
Philip Tiemann, NEXTera ENERGY Resources project manager, attends the Stoddard County Commission meeting Tuesday.
Philip Tiemann, NEXTera ENERGY Resources project manager, attends the Stoddard County Commission meeting Tuesday.

BLOOMFIELD — The Stoddard County Commissioners were informed on Tuesday that NextEra Energy Resources, LLC plans to solar farm 1,000 acres in the county as early as 2028.

Philip Tiemann, NextEra Energy Resources project manager attended Tuesday’s commission meeting.

“The project is in the early stages and I am trying to mature it. I wanted to reach out and let you know who I am and answer any questions,” Tiemann said.

Associate Commissioner C.D. Stewart asked, “Where is the project located?”

“West and South of Vanduser,” Tiemann responded.

Lloyd Rice, Fiber Services manager for SEMO Electric Cooperative asked, “Is that going to the Ameren transmission network? Who do you tie into?”

NextEra Energy plans to interconnect with a line tap, Tiemann said.

“Typically, a switchyard will be built by Ameren and we pay for it,” he said. “Then, we will build a transformer substation next to the switchyard and inject power from there.”

Stewart mentioned, “On 91 Highway, going toward Morley, over 3,000 acres are currently being developed.”

It was learned this solar farm is in the construction phase and will be running a dedicated transmission line called a generation tie (gen-tie) to interconnect with a substation constructed several miles away.

Stewart asked, “If you sell to Ameren are they tax exempt?”

Tiemann responded, “Yes, they are a state-assessed organization. They will distribute the benefits throughout their service territories.”

Presiding Commission, Greg Mathis asked, “How long before you are putting shovels in the ground?”

The company is pretty far away from that, Tiemann said.

“This project is not as mature as the one you guys have been talking about,” he said. “By the end of this year, we will have an interconnection agreement and we will have more certainty concerning cost. The earliest will be 2028.”

Stewart said, “These other guys are closer to 2026.”

It was learned NextEra Energy Resources is currently developing solar farm operations in New Madrid and Cape Girardeau counties in Southeast Missouri.

In other business, the commissioners voted unanimously to not endorse a letter of support for Charter Communications to serve Puxico and Mingo residents with broadband internet using BEAD grant money.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

