Next week's Shipyard Music Festival to feature music for everyone

When Shipyard Music Festival returns Sept. 23 and 24, it will feature music to suit all tastes.
The two-day festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
Among the acts slated to perform:
Who's in the band and where are you from?
We're out of Chicago. My name is Shane Jonas, I sing and play trumpet. Then there's Anthony "Billacamp" Evora our MC, Sam Johnson also plays trumpet, Andrew Zelm on trombone, Matthew Davis also trombone, Lance Loiselle on sousaphone and John Barbush on drums.
How did you get into music?
For most of us it was the school of hard knocks. Personally, I remember my grandfather was a pastor of a church, and my family were the church musicians. So, even before I can remember talking I can remember playing music with my family.
Describe your music
We're a horn band that leans heavily on dance hall and street-beat rhythm, with hip hop, jazz, reggae and soul. You know, coming from Chicago we have a lot of different sounds and all kinds of different genres here in the city. So, the music just slowly began to change and evolve into what it is now.
What should audiences expect?
Very high energy and a lot of fun. It's really dance music, but what's kind of unique about us is we have a sort of modern take on the brass band that has this big huge sound and kind of spans all genres.
Biggest moment for the band so far?
One of the biggest ones as far as audiences is when we headlined the Montreal Jazz Festival right before the pandemic to about 40,000 people. That was pretty special moment.
Where are you from?
I'm originally from Kansas City but I live in New Orleans now.
How did you get into music?
It's hard for me to remember exactly what I wanted then 'cause I don't even know, I don't even think I knew then. I think it was kind of abstract I just knew I wanted to be on stage. I wanted to entertain people. I wanted to sing and write songs, and I wanted to play guitar, and I guess I wanted to front a band.
Describe your music
It's very energetic guitar-driven rock 'n' roll, but there's definitely a bluesy foundation, too.
What should audiences expect?
I just like to do a show that flows, that people can dance to, that people can connect with. I wanna take people on a journey — there's lots of ups and downs.
Biggest moment of your career so far?
Getting to share the stage with Buddy Guy was pretty massive.
Where are you from and who's in the band?
We formed the band in Denver. Emma Cole sings and plays synth, Joshua Hester plays guitar, and Caleb Thoemke plays drums. We came up with the name on a road trip in Colorado. Emma was texting on her phone and then realized she was missing all the beautiful wilderness. So, Wildermiss was born.
How did you all get into music?
Each of us started out when we were young just playing instruments that were around. It was fun and then later there were lessons and training in school.
Describe your music
We play indie-rock-alternative-pop. Yeah, it's kind of a wide spectrum, honestly.
What should audiences expect?
A lot of dancing and singing and energy. We have a lot of fun. We love our live experiences with an audience. No one understands who you are until they see you live. Also, we're going to play a bunch of new music at the Shipyard.
Biggest moment of the band's career so far?
We've played some really iconic venues, Red Rocks twice, the Film Warren in San Francisco and the Crocodile in Seattle.
For more information on the Shipyard Music Festival, visit www.shipyardfest.com.
