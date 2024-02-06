Next week's Shipyard Music Festival to feature music for everyone

When Shipyard Music Festival returns Sept. 23 and 24, it will feature music to suit all tastes.

The two-day festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

Among the acts slated to perform:

Lowdown Brass Band will perform from 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23. Alan Maniacek photo

Lowdown Brass Band

Who's in the band and where are you from?

We're out of Chicago. My name is Shane Jonas, I sing and play trumpet. Then there's Anthony "Billacamp" Evora our MC, Sam Johnson also plays trumpet, Andrew Zelm on trombone, Matthew Davis also trombone, Lance Loiselle on sousaphone and John Barbush on drums.

How did you get into music?

For most of us it was the school of hard knocks. Personally, I remember my grandfather was a pastor of a church, and my family were the church musicians. So, even before I can remember talking I can remember playing music with my family.

Describe your music

We're a horn band that leans heavily on dance hall and street-beat rhythm, with hip hop, jazz, reggae and soul. You know, coming from Chicago we have a lot of different sounds and all kinds of different genres here in the city. So, the music just slowly began to change and evolve into what it is now.

What should audiences expect?

Very high energy and a lot of fun. It's really dance music, but what's kind of unique about us is we have a sort of modern take on the brass band that has this big huge sound and kind of spans all genres.

Biggest moment for the band so far?

One of the biggest ones as far as audiences is when we headlined the Montreal Jazz Festival right before the pandemic to about 40,000 people. That was pretty special moment.

Samantha Fish

Samantha Fish will perform from 8:35 to 10:05 p.m. Sept. 24. Submitted

Where are you from?

I'm originally from Kansas City but I live in New Orleans now.

How did you get into music?