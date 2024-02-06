The Scout and rustmedia recently announced the 2022-23 class of the Next Project.
Jamie Phillips, Next Project coordinator and project and event manager for rustmedia, said the initiative — which began in 2020 — seeks to recognize Southeast Missouri-area students who make a difference in and out of the classroom, and help give them further tools to become community leaders.
"From starting a business to service projects to academic excellence, the amount of work these students have put in to make the area a better place is impressive," Phillips said. "It's an honor to recognize them and to share their stories with the community."
Each student will get a $1,000 scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University. They will also be paired with a local mentor.
Phillips said the goal of the mentorship component is to help students build connections outside of their education that they can use once they are looking for a place to live and enter the workforce.
"If they already know people in Cape and they already have a foundation, it makes coming back here easier," she said.
Talent retention is critical for growth in Southeast Missouri, Phillips added.
The new members will be honored at a ceremony Friday, April 21, at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Phillips said people should visit nextprojectmo.com to read more about initiative members' stories and how they help their respective communities.
This year's new members are:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.