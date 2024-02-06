All sections
NewsMarch 2, 2023
Next Project recognizes area students who make difference in, out of classroom
The Scout and rustmedia recently announced the 2022-23 class of the Next Project. Jamie Phillips, Next Project coordinator and project and event manager for rustmedia, said the initiative -- which began in 2020 -- seeks to recognize Southeast Missouri-area students who make a difference in and out of the classroom, and help give them further tools to become community leaders...
Nathan English
Next Project 2022 class member Creed Davis, right, with his mentor, Tim Ball of BioKyowa, at the class ceremony last year.
Next Project 2022 class member Creed Davis, right, with his mentor, Tim Ball of BioKyowa, at the class ceremony last year.Southeast Missourian File

The Scout and rustmedia recently announced the 2022-23 class of the Next Project.

Jamie Phillips, Next Project coordinator and project and event manager for rustmedia, said the initiative — which began in 2020 — seeks to recognize Southeast Missouri-area students who make a difference in and out of the classroom, and help give them further tools to become community leaders.

"From starting a business to service projects to academic excellence, the amount of work these students have put in to make the area a better place is impressive," Phillips said. "It's an honor to recognize them and to share their stories with the community."

Each student will get a $1,000 scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University. They will also be paired with a local mentor.

Phillips said the goal of the mentorship component is to help students build connections outside of their education that they can use once they are looking for a place to live and enter the workforce.

"If they already know people in Cape and they already have a foundation, it makes coming back here easier," she said.

Talent retention is critical for growth in Southeast Missouri, Phillips added.

The new members will be honored at a ceremony Friday, April 21, at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Phillips said people should visit nextprojectmo.com to read more about initiative members' stories and how they help their respective communities.

This year's new members are:

  • Srija Bandyopadayay, Cape Girardeau Central High School
  • Addie Brunkhorst, Cape Girardeau Central High School
  • Zack Hodges, Cape Girardeau Central High School
  • Abigail Jansen, Woodland High School
  • Kylee Lukefahr, Perryville High School
  • Kaden Luker, Jackson High School
  • Goliath Morris-Young, Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High
  • Jaycee Shelton, Meadow Heights High School
  • Erin Urhahn, Oak Ridge High School
  • Jimmy Williams, Jackson Junior High
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

