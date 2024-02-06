The Scout and rustmedia recently announced the 2022-23 class of the Next Project.

Jamie Phillips, Next Project coordinator and project and event manager for rustmedia, said the initiative — which began in 2020 — seeks to recognize Southeast Missouri-area students who make a difference in and out of the classroom, and help give them further tools to become community leaders.

"From starting a business to service projects to academic excellence, the amount of work these students have put in to make the area a better place is impressive," Phillips said. "It's an honor to recognize them and to share their stories with the community."

Each student will get a $1,000 scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University. They will also be paired with a local mentor.

Phillips said the goal of the mentorship component is to help students build connections outside of their education that they can use once they are looking for a place to live and enter the workforce.