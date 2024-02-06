All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 23, 2022

Next Project honors, mentors Southeast Missouri's brightest

Southeast Missouri's most outstanding high school students were acknowledged Thursday by The Next Project. Since 2020, The Next Project has recognized young Southeast Missourians with awards, acknowledgments and features on nextprojectmo.com. At Thursday evening's reception, Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia, sponsor of the project, explained the principles behind the program and how it has been coordinated...

Michael Leifer
Chandler Farless
Chandler FarlessMichael leifer

Southeast Missouri's most outstanding high school students were acknowledged Thursday by The Next Project.

Since 2020, The Next Project has recognized young Southeast Missourians with awards, acknowledgments and features on nextprojectmo.com.

At Thursday evening's reception, Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia, sponsor of the project, explained the principles behind the program and how it has been coordinated.

"We really want to make sure that we're fostering a conversation, so that when you do choose where you want to go to college or how you want to make your life after [high school], you realize all the options that Cape has to offer and you already have a whole network of people here who are ready to help you and want to help you," she said.

As the young leaders sat quietly listening to Phillips, they were joined by supportive friends, family and specially assigned mentors from various sectors of business.

Creed Davis with his mentor, Tim Ball of BioKyowa.
Creed Davis with his mentor, Tim Ball of BioKyowa.Michael leifer

"We could not do any of this without our partners," Phillips added, acknowledging the mentors who volunteered their time to help guide the young people.

Phillips also thanked Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) for the university's portion of sponsorship, for opening their facilities to the project recipients and offering scholarships to all those who wish to attend SEMO.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

SEMO president Carlos Vargas congratulated the students.

"I just want you to know that we, as a university, are really thrilled to be able to contribute to the formation of talent in this community. So, we are doing as much as we can. We are very pleased to be here. Congratulations to all of you," he said.

Organizers said the program represents investments in Southeast Missouri's future -- strengthening its connections, integrating its communities and highlighting its otherwise unsung heroes.

Dylan Weber smiles in the crowd.
Dylan Weber smiles in the crowd.Michael leifer

This year's The Next Project recipients are:

Dylan Weber stands for applause.
Dylan Weber stands for applause.Michael leifer
Levi Sutton, right
Levi Sutton, rightMichael leifer
  • Levie Sutton, New Madrid County Central High School
  • Chandler Farless, Central Academy
  • Dylan Weber, Jackson
  • Ella Ferguson, Cape Girardeau Central
  • Sonora Bishop, Perryville
  • Hiren Parekh, Saxony Lutheran
  • Mila Graf, Jackson
  • Chandler Farless, Central Academy
  • Hiren Parekh, Saxony Lutheran
  • Levie Sutton, New Madrid County Central
  • Mila Graf, Jackson
  • Creed Davis, Cape Girardeau Central
  • Chereke Lee-Vaugh, Cape Girardeau Central
  • Moriah Respondek, Jackson.
Ella Ferguson
Ella FergusonMichael leifer
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meetin...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy