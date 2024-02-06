Next Project honors, mentors Southeast Missouri's brightest

Southeast Missouri's most outstanding high school students were acknowledged Thursday by The Next Project.
Since 2020, The Next Project has recognized young Southeast Missourians with awards, acknowledgments and features on nextprojectmo.com.
At Thursday evening's reception, Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia, sponsor of the project, explained the principles behind the program and how it has been coordinated.
"We really want to make sure that we're fostering a conversation, so that when you do choose where you want to go to college or how you want to make your life after [high school], you realize all the options that Cape has to offer and you already have a whole network of people here who are ready to help you and want to help you," she said.
As the young leaders sat quietly listening to Phillips, they were joined by supportive friends, family and specially assigned mentors from various sectors of business.
"We could not do any of this without our partners," Phillips added, acknowledging the mentors who volunteered their time to help guide the young people.
Phillips also thanked Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) for the university's portion of sponsorship, for opening their facilities to the project recipients and offering scholarships to all those who wish to attend SEMO.
SEMO president Carlos Vargas congratulated the students.
"I just want you to know that we, as a university, are really thrilled to be able to contribute to the formation of talent in this community. So, we are doing as much as we can. We are very pleased to be here. Congratulations to all of you," he said.
Organizers said the program represents investments in Southeast Missouri's future -- strengthening its connections, integrating its communities and highlighting its otherwise unsung heroes.
This year's The Next Project recipients are:
