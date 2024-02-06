Next Project announces outstanding student award recipients

Southeast Missouri has no shortage of young people doing great things, and leaders of The Scout and Next Project want to highlight them.

Next Project, which launched its inaugural class in 2020, recognizes outstanding students in the area through multimedia stories. The Scout and rustmedia have announced 11 students as this year's Next Project recipients.

Each Tuesday, one Next Project recipient and their story will be introduced in The Scout daily email, on The Scout social media channels and at www.nextprojectmo.com.

"The goal is to recognize outstanding students in our area that are doing great things both in the classroom and out of the classroom," said Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia and Next Project coordinator.

The Scout is a daily news email with a mission to disseminate positive local news. It's a brand by rustmedia, a marketing agency based in Cape Girardeau and sister company of the Southeast Missourian.