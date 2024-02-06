All sections
NewsFebruary 18, 2022

Next Project announces outstanding student award recipients

Southeast Missouri has no shortage of young people doing great things, and leaders of The Scout and Next Project want to highlight them. Next Project, which launched its inaugural class in 2020, recognizes outstanding students in the area through multimedia stories. The Scout and rustmedia have announced 11 students as this year's Next Project recipients...

Monica Obradovic
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri has no shortage of young people doing great things, and leaders of The Scout and Next Project want to highlight them.

Next Project, which launched its inaugural class in 2020, recognizes outstanding students in the area through multimedia stories. The Scout and rustmedia have announced 11 students as this year's Next Project recipients.

Each Tuesday, one Next Project recipient and their story will be introduced in The Scout daily email, on The Scout social media channels and at www.nextprojectmo.com.

"The goal is to recognize outstanding students in our area that are doing great things both in the classroom and out of the classroom," said Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia and Next Project coordinator.

The Scout is a daily news email with a mission to disseminate positive local news. It's a brand by rustmedia, a marketing agency based in Cape Girardeau and sister company of the Southeast Missourian.

Anna Kangas in her former office in Cape Girardeau on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kangas' last day with the city was Feb. 2.
Anna Kangas in her former office in Cape Girardeau on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kangas' last day with the city was Feb. 2.Sarah Yenesel
The Next Project is more than an award, according to Philips. It's an attempt to foster relationships and connect future and current leaders.

Each Next Project recipient is paired with a mentor who will serve as a resource for now and the future.

In addition to mentorship, recipients receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University.

"Talent retention and attraction is such a large part of our future," Phillips said in a statement. "By pairing students with someone who is already established in the community, we are hoping to help these up-and-comers begin building a network of people to help them in their future endeavors, and in turn, encourage them to stay in our area or to return to the region after college."

A community reception will follow the release of the stories on April 24.

This year's recipients are:

  • Sonora Bishop, Perryville
  • Creed Davis, Cape Girardeau Central
  • Chereke Lee-Vaugh, Cape Girardeau Central
  • Ella Ferguson, Cape Girardeau Central
  • Chandler Farless, Central Academy
  • Hiren Parekh, Saxony Lutheran
  • Levie Sutton, New Madrid County Central
  • Mila Graf, Jackson
  • Moriah Respondek, Jackson
  • Dylan Weber, Jackson
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

