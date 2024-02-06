Next-level artistry at Catapult this month

Southeast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is the place to be this month.
"Talkin' Foolish," a solo exhibition of works by Sage Perrott, also known as Haypeep, will be on display today through Feb. 24.
Perrott is a printmaker and educator originally from West Virginia. She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from West Virginia University, both in printmaking. Her prints, drawings, and zines have found their way into the hands of folks all over the United States and the world. In this exhibition, Perrott creates intricate doodle-like ghost figures and brings them to life by contrasting stark blacks and golds.
The opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at Catapult. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Photographs by John Stringer will be featured in the design studios upstairs at Catapult tonight.
"Reactions: Visual Words," an exhibition of prints by Tammy Harrington, will be on display tonight through March 26 at Catapult.
The prints are from a collaboration between Harrington and 10 of her colleagues from the University of the Ozarks. Each participant was asked to react to "Enigma," a work by Harrington, in poetry or prose of 50 words or less. She then took the responses and transformed them into the prints in this exhibition, using hand-set metal type and a Vandercook press. Her focus was to have the written word lead the creation of the artwork, according to the university.
The opening reception is tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. at Catapult. A closing reception is set for Friday, March 6. Harrington will give an artist's talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
The exhibition and artist's talk are free and open to the public.
More info: Contact Leah Powers at lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 290-5372.
Don't forget First Friday tonight. Downtown venues including retail spaces, galleries and restaurants will have artwork, cookies and a stamp for your card. Don't miss it!
Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, will host a "Winter Landscape" make and take activity, from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Free and open to all ages, supplies provided; particpants will follow an educator step by step to create a winter landscape painting.
More info: (573) 651-2265, museum@semo.edu
At Catapult Creative House at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, After Hours: Conversations on Art and Culture will be presented. This series' theme this semester is "Artist as Activist."
Artists have often served as the conscience of the culture to which they identify. Whether through documentation or interpretation, they are often the catalyst by which political and social issues are perpetuated. This series will feature creatives who have made work (visual art, film, poetry, prose, etc.) about issues affecting their communities.
Janie Stamm, a craft-based artist residing in St. Louis, will present "Sunshine State Queer: Making Art at the Height of the Anthropocene."
Stamm holds an MFA in Visual Art from Washington University in St. Louis. Last year she received the John T. Milliken Foreign Travel Graduate Award, a Regional Arts Commission grant, a Dubinsky Scholarship to study at the Fine Arts Work Center, and the Frida Kahlo Creative Arts Award from Washington University in Saint Louis. She is a teaching artist-in-residence at the Contemporary Art Museum in St. Louis.
This lecture is free and open to the public.
More info: Contact Leah Powers at lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 290-5372.
Nikki Heuring and Juanita Wyman are the Visual Arts Cooperative Window Exhibitors for the month of February.
Formed by artist and retired physician Jean A. Chapman to offer opportunities for members to show and sell their artwork on a continuing basis, the Co-operative is made up of local and regional artists. The gallery at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau provides a permanent display space for the group of artists, and presents a new exhibit each month.
