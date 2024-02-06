Next-level artistry at Catapult this month

Southeast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is the place to be this month.

"Talkin' Foolish," a solo exhibition of works by Sage Perrott, also known as Haypeep, will be on display today through Feb. 24.

Perrott is a printmaker and educator originally from West Virginia. She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from West Virginia University, both in printmaking. Her prints, drawings, and zines have found their way into the hands of folks all over the United States and the world. In this exhibition, Perrott creates intricate doodle-like ghost figures and brings them to life by contrasting stark blacks and golds.

The opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at Catapult. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Photographs by John Stringer will be featured in the design studios upstairs at Catapult tonight.

"Reactions: Visual Words," an exhibition of prints by Tammy Harrington, will be on display tonight through March 26 at Catapult.

The prints are from a collaboration between Harrington and 10 of her colleagues from the University of the Ozarks. Each participant was asked to react to "Enigma," a work by Harrington, in poetry or prose of 50 words or less. She then took the responses and transformed them into the prints in this exhibition, using hand-set metal type and a Vandercook press. Her focus was to have the written word lead the creation of the artwork, according to the university.

The opening reception is tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. at Catapult. A closing reception is set for Friday, March 6. Harrington will give an artist's talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

The exhibition and artist's talk are free and open to the public.

More info: Contact Leah Powers at lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 290-5372.

First Friday

Don't forget First Friday tonight. Downtown venues including retail spaces, galleries and restaurants will have artwork, cookies and a stamp for your card. Don't miss it!