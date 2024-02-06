For Facebook Live recording of conversation with David Cantrell, go to: https://www.facebook.com/semissourian/videos/647579415847123.

Navy veteran, businessman and community volunteer David Cantrell will be recognized with the Southeast Missourian’s Spirit of America Award at 8 a.m. today as part of Faune Riggin’s morning radio show.

The original presentation was to be at the City of Cape Girardeau’s Great American Fourth of July prior to fireworks, but the event was postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.