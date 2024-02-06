Newspaper seeks carrier, particularly in Scott City

The Southeast Missourian will need to switch home newspaper delivery in Scott City to mail if it cannot find a new carrier for the city in the next couple weeks, said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher.

If such a change takes place, home delivery subscribers in Scott City will receive their newspaper the same day it is printed via U.S. Postal Service, but it won’t be early in the morning.

“We currently have several open routes throughout the region and are looking for individuals interested in making some extra money,” Presson said. “The job, at least until the economy recovers, entails working three nights a week — roughly 12 a.m. until 5 a.m. — and requires a person having a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.” Specific route times differ depending on how large the route is.

To mitigate risk of coronavirus, training is conducted via cellphone while convoying with an experienced driver, with trainee and trainer in separate cars.