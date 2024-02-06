All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 12, 2020

Newspaper publisher resigns after printing racist cartoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The publisher of a family-owned Missouri newspaper has resigned after publishing a racist syndicated cartoon depicting a black man stealing a white woman's purse while hailing funding cuts to police. Bill Miller Sr. on Thursday told The Associated Press he has stepped down as publisher of the Washington Missourian but is still the paper's owner. The newspaper's co-owners, his daughters, resigned Wednesday in protest...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The publisher of a family-owned Missouri newspaper has resigned after publishing a racist syndicated cartoon depicting a black man stealing a white woman's purse while hailing funding cuts to police.

Bill Miller Sr. on Thursday told The Associated Press he has stepped down as publisher of the Washington Missourian but is still the paper's owner. The newspaper's co-owners, his daughters, resigned Wednesday in protest.

The cartoon published Wednesday shows the white woman asking for someone to call 911, but the masked black man says, "Good luck with that, lady ... we defunded the police."

The cartoon was published amid protests across the nation against police brutality and following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Some protesters are pushing to "defund the police" -- a wide-ranging catch-all term for shifting law enforcement resources -- over the death of Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miller wrote in a column that the cartoon was meant to convey opposition to defunding police but was "racially insensitive."

"It was poor judgement on my part and for that I sincerely apologize," he wrote.

Miller's daughters, Susan Miller and Jeanne Miller Wood, denounced the cartoon as racist and wrote in a published apology its publication hit close to home because it was their father who chose to run it.

"We cannot continue to work for an editor who fails to see the pain this causes and we believe this issue is too important not to take a stand," they wrote.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journ...
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy