Due to a COVID-19 issue, some Southeast Missourian customers in Cape Girardeau who receive the newspaper at their front yard will be receiving it by U.S. mail this week.

According to Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer, “This is a temporary inconvenience, and we hope to have a solution by this weekend. We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Kneer encouraged those in the immediate Cape Girardeau area who do not receive the newspaper as usual Tuesday and Thursday mornings to wait until their mail is delivered those days. If it is not there, please email circulation@semissourian.com or call (573) 388-3680 and a customer service representative will be in touch.