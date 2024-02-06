Due to a COVID-19 issue, some Southeast Missourian customers in Cape Girardeau who receive the newspaper at their front yard will be receiving it by U.S. mail this week.
According to Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer, “This is a temporary inconvenience, and we hope to have a solution by this weekend. We thank our customers for their understanding.”
Kneer encouraged those in the immediate Cape Girardeau area who do not receive the newspaper as usual Tuesday and Thursday mornings to wait until their mail is delivered those days. If it is not there, please email circulation@semissourian.com or call (573) 388-3680 and a customer service representative will be in touch.
Home-delivery subscribers who have already given the Southeast Missourian their email address will receive a notification by email in advance, if they are affected.
In addition, a special website has been set-up for affected customers to contact the newspaper. That address is: www.semissourian.com/customercare.
“This temporary issue impacts roughly 800 Southeast Missourian subscribers, which is one of our largest routes. Unfortunately, because the route snakes through the city and includes some rural areas, it is difficult to describe. Among the areas are those who vote at LaCroix Church, live in the Red Star area, and other areas of downtown Cape,” Kneer said. “To all those affected, we regret the inconvenience and thank you for your support.”
