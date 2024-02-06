Newspaper accepting nominations for 16th Spirit of America Award

The Southeast Missourian is seeking nominations for its annual Spirit of America Award. The award recognizes an individual who serves his or her community while standing for the values that embody the American spirit.

The Spirit of America Award includes a $1,000 cash prize to the nominating organization of the recipient. Nominations also can be made by individuals, and should the winner be nominated this way, he or she will designate the charity to receive the prize.

ï¿½The Spirit of America Award is one of my favorite things we do at the Southeast Missourian,ï¿½ said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communication. ï¿½The Missourian regularly looks to report on positive community news and share the good things those in our community do each day. But the Spirit of America Award is a unique event where we look at a range of contributions, from patriotism to community involvement.ï¿½

While several of the previous recipients are veterans, military service is not required for the honor.

The winner will be recognized in the July 3 Southeast Missourian and on Independence Day before the City of Cape Girardeauï¿½s Great American Fourth of July Celebration at the Arena Park grandstand.