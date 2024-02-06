Newspaper accepting nominations for 16th Spirit of America Award

The Southeast Missourian is seeking nominations for its annual Spirit of America Award. The award recognizes an individual who serves his or her community while standing for the values that embody the American spirit.
The Spirit of America Award includes a $1,000 cash prize to the nominating organization of the recipient. Nominations also can be made by individuals, and should the winner be nominated this way, he or she will designate the charity to receive the prize.
ï¿½The Spirit of America Award is one of my favorite things we do at the Southeast Missourian,ï¿½ said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communication. ï¿½The Missourian regularly looks to report on positive community news and share the good things those in our community do each day. But the Spirit of America Award is a unique event where we look at a range of contributions, from patriotism to community involvement.ï¿½
While several of the previous recipients are veterans, military service is not required for the honor.
The winner will be recognized in the July 3 Southeast Missourian and on Independence Day before the City of Cape Girardeauï¿½s Great American Fourth of July Celebration at the Arena Park grandstand.
Past winners are Pete Poe (2017), Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John ï¿½Docï¿½ Yallaly (2003).
ï¿½Itï¿½s a pleasure to read all the nominations for the Spirit of America Award,ï¿½ said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian. ï¿½If you look back at past recipients, there are some wonderful men and women who have been recognized because of the difference they made in their community. If youï¿½ve nominated someone in the past who has not won, we encourage you to nominate the person again for consideration.ï¿½
Nominations can be made online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the form that periodically appears in the Southeast Missourian. Print forms can be mailed to: Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. The nomination should be 250 words or fewer, include nomineeï¿½s charitable and social memberships and why you believe the nominee embodies the American spirit through patriotism, loyalty, generosity, civility and a strong work ethic.
The deadline for nominations is June 18.
Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are invited to submit nominations.