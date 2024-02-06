This summer will mark the 15th year for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award, an honor that celebrates someone who goes above and beyond to help others, give back to the community and uphold the American spirit.
“It’s amazing to think this is the 15th year for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award,” assistant publisher Lucas Presson said. “Each of the last 14 recipients exemplifies something special in how they support their community. While some have served in the military, others have given back through community involvement, entrepreneurship and other means of service. But each one personifies the attributes of this award — patriotism and service to the community.”
A $1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the nominating organization, or if nominated by an individual, the charity of the nominating party’s choice.
The winner will be recognized in the July 3 Southeast Missourian and at the city of Cape Girardeau’s Great American Fourth of July Celebration at the Arena Park grandstand.
Past winners are Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John “Doc” Yallaly (2003).
In 250 words or fewer, share the nominee’s charitable and social memberships and why you believe the nominee best demonstrates the American spirit through patriotism, loyalty, generosity, civility and a strong work ethic.
The deadline for nominations is June 13.
Clubs and organizations in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are invited to submit nominations.
Entries are printed in the newspaper and should be mailed to the Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or submitted via the online nomination form at www.semissourian.com/spirit.