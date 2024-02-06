This summer will mark the 15th year for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award, an honor that celebrates someone who goes above and beyond to help others, give back to the community and uphold the American spirit.

“It’s amazing to think this is the 15th year for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award,” assistant publisher Lucas Presson said. “Each of the last 14 recipients exemplifies something special in how they support their community. While some have served in the military, others have given back through community involvement, entrepreneurship and other means of service. But each one personifies the attributes of this award — patriotism and service to the community.”

A $1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the nominating organization, or if nominated by an individual, the charity of the nominating party’s choice.

The winner will be recognized in the July 3 Southeast Missourian and at the city of Cape Girardeau’s Great American Fourth of July Celebration at the Arena Park grandstand.