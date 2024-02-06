Newman Center 'ahead of schedule'

According to the director of Southeast Missouri State University's Newman Center, Deacon Tom Schumer, the construction for the new Catholic campus ministry building is ahead of schedule.

After beginning demolition and construction on the site this past spring, the building is starting to take form with masonry work. Schumer said their goal is to have the roof on the structure before Christmas to allow interior construction to continue through the winter.

The new 7,000-square-foot space with a 1,500-square-foot chapel will be known as the St. John Henry Newman Center, where they will hold Mass and ministry activities down the street from Academic Hall.

After outgrowing the previous chapel space, the Newman Center raised money for a new building and exceeded fundraising goals.