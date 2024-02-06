Newman Center 'ahead of schedule'

According to the director of Southeast Missouri State University's Newman Center, Deacon Tom Schumer, the construction for the new Catholic campus ministry building is ahead of schedule.
After beginning demolition and construction on the site this past spring, the building is starting to take form with masonry work. Schumer said their goal is to have the roof on the structure before Christmas to allow interior construction to continue through the winter.
The new 7,000-square-foot space with a 1,500-square-foot chapel will be known as the St. John Henry Newman Center, where they will hold Mass and ministry activities down the street from Academic Hall.
After outgrowing the previous chapel space, the Newman Center raised money for a new building and exceeded fundraising goals.
"We are doing all this with deep and sincere gratitude to more than 400 benefactors who committed financially and prayerfully to the new center. Without their support, there is no way we could be doing this," Schumer said.
In September 2019, Schumer said funds reached $4.9 million in pledges with the initial goal of $4.5 million. In regard to the extra money, Schumer said it has been spent on extra interior finishes "to elevate the beauty and sacredness of the worship space."
Schumer said they plan to start occupying the space next summer and operate fully by the start of 2021 fall semester. Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, Edward M. Rice, is scheduled to consecrate and bless the new space in August 2021.
Bishop Rice recently visited the construction site to place a blessed medal where the threshold of the main entryway will be.
