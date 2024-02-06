Newest Jackson aldermen sworn in at Monday meeting

Two new and two reelected aldermen took their oaths of office Monday, April 15, during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting.

Eric Fraley and Steve Stroder, having been elected 13 days prior, became the newest aldermen representing the eastern Ward 1 and the northern Ward 4, respectively.

Aldermen Dave Reiminger and Mike Seabaugh were reelected to Wards 2 and 3, respectively.

Fraley and Stroder, who both ran unopposed, looked forward to being part of the Board of Aldermen.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m very much looking forward to working with everybody. It’s a great city,” Stroder said.

Fraley expressed similar remarks. It was his and Stroder’s first time being elected to the board.

“It’s an honor to serve. I’m looking forward to getting to work and entertaining what’s best for Jackson,” he said.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, honored outgoing alderman and former mayor Paul Sander during the Board of Aldermen's Monday, April 15 meeting. Sander decided not to run for reelection after a total of 27 years of service as alderman and mayor. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Stroder replaced Joe Bob Baker, who had served as a Ward 4 representative for 25 consecutive years. Fraley replaced Paul Sander, who served as an alderman from 1986 to 1993 and 2018 to 2024.

Sander had also been mayor of Jackson from 1993 to 2007.

“I just want to thank the mayor and the council for the effective leadership that you guys provide the City of Jackson. We have a unique situation here in having a supportive, good, elected city government,” Sander said when being recognized for his tenure.

Both he and Baker thanked the aldermen, city staff and employees for their service to Jackson during their time as aldermen.