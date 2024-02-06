Newest Jackson aldermen sworn in at Monday meeting

Two new and two reelected aldermen took their oaths of office Monday, April 15, during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting.
Eric Fraley and Steve Stroder, having been elected 13 days prior, became the newest aldermen representing the eastern Ward 1 and the northern Ward 4, respectively.
Aldermen Dave Reiminger and Mike Seabaugh were reelected to Wards 2 and 3, respectively.
Fraley and Stroder, who both ran unopposed, looked forward to being part of the Board of Aldermen.
“It’s a great opportunity. I’m very much looking forward to working with everybody. It’s a great city,” Stroder said.
Fraley expressed similar remarks. It was his and Stroder’s first time being elected to the board.
“It’s an honor to serve. I’m looking forward to getting to work and entertaining what’s best for Jackson,” he said.
Stroder replaced Joe Bob Baker, who had served as a Ward 4 representative for 25 consecutive years. Fraley replaced Paul Sander, who served as an alderman from 1986 to 1993 and 2018 to 2024.
Sander had also been mayor of Jackson from 1993 to 2007.
“I just want to thank the mayor and the council for the effective leadership that you guys provide the City of Jackson. We have a unique situation here in having a supportive, good, elected city government,” Sander said when being recognized for his tenure.
Both he and Baker thanked the aldermen, city staff and employees for their service to Jackson during their time as aldermen.
“… I want to thank the citizens of Ward 4, who for all these years have supported me, and I really appreciate their vote,” Baker added.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs also made appointments to various boards and committees.
Reiminger, Seabaugh, Stroder and Alderwoman Shana Williams were assigned to the Power, Light & Water Committee. Fraley joined Alderman Dave Hitt and Alderwomen Katy Liley and Wanda Young on the Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee.
Hahs appointed the following individuals to commissions:
*Russ Wiley, Angelia Thomas and Travis Niswonger to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
*Cathy Reiminger, Cherie Harris and David Seabaugh to the Park Board.
*Marybeth Niederkorn to the Historic Preservation Commission.
*Alynda Smithey and Andrea Talley to the Community Outreach Board.
*Kenneth White and Wade Bartels to the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Before the new aldermen were sworn in, the board passed a motion accepting a bid from Penzel Construction of Jackson fir $3,618,700 for building construction and renovation at Jackson Fire Station No. 1.
They also proposed ordinance approving the voluntary annexation of 12 acres of property located in Stroder’s Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by Trussworks Realty Missouri, LLC; and the rezoning of the subdivision from single-family residential to a general commercial district, also submitted by Trussworks Realty Missouri, LLC.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.