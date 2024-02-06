All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 17, 2024

Newest Jackson aldermen sworn in at Monday meeting

Two new and two reelected aldermen took their oaths of office Monday, April 15, during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Eric Fraley, left, and Steve Stroder became the newest members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen after being sworn in on Monday, April 15. They were elected on Tuesday, April 2. Aldermen Dave Reiminger and Mike Seabaugh were also sworn in, having been reelected to their seats.
Eric Fraley, left, and Steve Stroder became the newest members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen after being sworn in on Monday, April 15. They were elected on Tuesday, April 2. Aldermen Dave Reiminger and Mike Seabaugh were also sworn in, having been reelected to their seats.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Two new and two reelected aldermen took their oaths of office Monday, April 15, during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting.

Eric Fraley and Steve Stroder, having been elected 13 days prior, became the newest aldermen representing the eastern Ward 1 and the northern Ward 4, respectively.

Aldermen Dave Reiminger and Mike Seabaugh were reelected to Wards 2 and 3, respectively.

Fraley and Stroder, who both ran unopposed, looked forward to being part of the Board of Aldermen.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m very much looking forward to working with everybody. It’s a great city,” Stroder said.

Fraley expressed similar remarks. It was his and Stroder’s first time being elected to the board.

“It’s an honor to serve. I’m looking forward to getting to work and entertaining what’s best for Jackson,” he said.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, honored outgoing alderman and former mayor Paul Sander during the Board of Aldermen's Monday, April 15 meeting. Sander decided not to run for reelection after a total of 27 years of service as alderman and mayor.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, honored outgoing alderman and former mayor Paul Sander during the Board of Aldermen's Monday, April 15 meeting. Sander decided not to run for reelection after a total of 27 years of service as alderman and mayor.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Stroder replaced Joe Bob Baker, who had served as a Ward 4 representative for 25 consecutive years. Fraley replaced Paul Sander, who served as an alderman from 1986 to 1993 and 2018 to 2024.

Sander had also been mayor of Jackson from 1993 to 2007.

“I just want to thank the mayor and the council for the effective leadership that you guys provide the City of Jackson. We have a unique situation here in having a supportive, good, elected city government,” Sander said when being recognized for his tenure.

Both he and Baker thanked the aldermen, city staff and employees for their service to Jackson during their time as aldermen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“… I want to thank the citizens of Ward 4, who for all these years have supported me, and I really appreciate their vote,” Baker added.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, honored outgoing alderman Joe Bob Baker at the Board of Aldermen's Monday, April 15 meeting. Baker had served Ward 4 for 25 years straight before choosing not to run for reelection.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, honored outgoing alderman Joe Bob Baker at the Board of Aldermen's Monday, April 15 meeting. Baker had served Ward 4 for 25 years straight before choosing not to run for reelection.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs also made appointments to various boards and committees.

Reiminger, Seabaugh, Stroder and Alderwoman Shana Williams were assigned to the Power, Light & Water Committee. Fraley joined Alderman Dave Hitt and Alderwomen Katy Liley and Wanda Young on the Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee.

Hahs appointed the following individuals to commissions:

*Russ Wiley, Angelia Thomas and Travis Niswonger to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

*Cathy Reiminger, Cherie Harris and David Seabaugh to the Park Board.

*Marybeth Niederkorn to the Historic Preservation Commission.

*Alynda Smithey and Andrea Talley to the Community Outreach Board.

*Kenneth White and Wade Bartels to the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Other business

Before the new aldermen were sworn in, the board passed a motion accepting a bid from Penzel Construction of Jackson fir $3,618,700 for building construction and renovation at Jackson Fire Station No. 1.

They also proposed ordinance approving the voluntary annexation of 12 acres of property located in Stroder’s Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by Trussworks Realty Missouri, LLC; and the rezoning of the subdivision from single-family residential to a general commercial district, also submitted by Trussworks Realty Missouri, LLC.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy