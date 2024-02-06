New Zaxby's restaurant open in Cape

Cape Girardeauï¿½s first Zaxbyï¿½s ï¿½ a fast food chain restaurant offering a variety of chicken ï¿½ hatched Monday.
Franchisee Chip Hults said he opened his first Zaxbyï¿½s in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2009 alongside long-time business partner Chris Manwell. The Cape Girardeau location is his ninth, he said, after opening a Zaxbyï¿½s in Sikeston, Missouri, two months ago.
But whatï¿½s the reason for one in Cape Girardeau?
Hults said he felt like the Zaxbyï¿½s brand was ï¿½not as knownï¿½ in this part of the country and because of the success with the franchise in Tennessee and Kentucky, he said he ï¿½felt like it would be a good fit for Cape Girardeau and the community.ï¿½
Heï¿½s only been in the restaurant business for about 10 years, and Hults said when the journey began, it was seen as a business opportunity and he ï¿½just took advantage of it.ï¿½
Since announcing the 3,800-square-foot Cape Girardeau Zaxbyï¿½s location, Hults said heï¿½s received a lot of positive feedback, which he said is exciting.
ï¿½Thatï¿½s a good feeling for us,ï¿½ Hults said. ï¿½And we have a lot of people who have never eaten at one before, which is common.ï¿½
This area is what Hults said he considers a ï¿½pioneer market,ï¿½ since the brand is somewhat new to the area.
Even though the restaurant is classified as fast food, Hults said he doesnï¿½t think of the brand that way.
ï¿½We consider ourselves ï¿½quick service,ï¿½ï¿½ he said. ï¿½One of the big differences is we donï¿½t prepackage any of the food before the guest orders. We donï¿½t package it or put it on a plate until itï¿½s ordered. Thatï¿½s why it takes a little bit longer than McDonaldï¿½s, Chick-fil-A, Wendyï¿½s or something like that.ï¿½
Hults said everything is made fresh and not packaged. The orders do not sit under a heat lamp very long, he said, because ï¿½we rotate everything really quick.ï¿½
Obviously, he said, Zaxbyï¿½s is known for its Chicken Fingerz and Zax Sauce, in addition to having ï¿½a pretty broad menu.ï¿½
He described the Zaxbyï¿½s atmosphere as a ï¿½rustic roadhouse and comfortable,ï¿½ and said the newer locations are similar in style.
ï¿½The founder of Zaxbyï¿½s is Zach McLeroy,ï¿½ Hults said. ï¿½It was his idea and his vision of what he wanted the newer Zaxbyï¿½s to look like.ï¿½
Hults said he has 50 employees at the Cape Girardeau location, plus five managers, including Southeast Missouri State University students and a few high school students.
Hults said the Cape Girardeau Zaxbyï¿½s was a four-month build, originally scheduled to open in May. Because of weather, the franchise lost three weeks of construction, he said.
He said he has the rights to build another location within Cape Girardeau County ï¿½if this one takes off and does well.ï¿½
ï¿½We also have the rights to build in Poplar Bluff, as well. This is kind of a new, testing market for us,ï¿½ Hults said. ï¿½If all these go well, we may go right up 55 headed towards St. Louis.ï¿½
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.