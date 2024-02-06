New Zaxby's restaurant open in Cape

Cape Girardeauï¿½s first Zaxbyï¿½s ï¿½ a fast food chain restaurant offering a variety of chicken ï¿½ hatched Monday.

Franchisee Chip Hults said he opened his first Zaxbyï¿½s in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2009 alongside long-time business partner Chris Manwell. The Cape Girardeau location is his ninth, he said, after opening a Zaxbyï¿½s in Sikeston, Missouri, two months ago.

But whatï¿½s the reason for one in Cape Girardeau?

Hults said he felt like the Zaxbyï¿½s brand was ï¿½not as knownï¿½ in this part of the country and because of the success with the franchise in Tennessee and Kentucky, he said he ï¿½felt like it would be a good fit for Cape Girardeau and the community.ï¿½

Heï¿½s only been in the restaurant business for about 10 years, and Hults said when the journey began, it was seen as a business opportunity and he ï¿½just took advantage of it.ï¿½

Since announcing the 3,800-square-foot Cape Girardeau Zaxbyï¿½s location, Hults said heï¿½s received a lot of positive feedback, which he said is exciting.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s a good feeling for us,ï¿½ Hults said. ï¿½And we have a lot of people who have never eaten at one before, which is common.ï¿½

This area is what Hults said he considers a ï¿½pioneer market,ï¿½ since the brand is somewhat new to the area.

Even though the restaurant is classified as fast food, Hults said he doesnï¿½t think of the brand that way.

ï¿½We consider ourselves ï¿½quick service,ï¿½ï¿½ he said. ï¿½One of the big differences is we donï¿½t prepackage any of the food before the guest orders. We donï¿½t package it or put it on a plate until itï¿½s ordered. Thatï¿½s why it takes a little bit longer than McDonaldï¿½s, Chick-fil-A, Wendyï¿½s or something like that.ï¿½