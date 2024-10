New Zaxby's restaurant open in Cape

Cape Girardeau�s first Zaxby�s � a fast food chain restaurant offering a variety of chicken � hatched Monday.

Franchisee Chip Hults said he opened his first Zaxby�s in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2009 alongside long-time business partner Chris Manwell. The Cape Girardeau location is his ninth, he said, after opening a Zaxby�s in Sikeston, Missouri, two months ago.

But what�s the reason for one in Cape Girardeau?

Hults said he felt like the Zaxby�s brand was �not as known� in this part of the country and because of the success with the franchise in Tennessee and Kentucky, he said he �felt like it would be a good fit for Cape Girardeau and the community.�

He�s only been in the restaurant business for about 10 years, and Hults said when the journey began, it was seen as a business opportunity and he �just took advantage of it.�

Since announcing the 3,800-square-foot Cape Girardeau Zaxby�s location, Hults said he�s received a lot of positive feedback, which he said is exciting.

�That�s a good feeling for us,� Hults said. �And we have a lot of people who have never eaten at one before, which is common.�

This area is what Hults said he considers a �pioneer market,� since the brand is somewhat new to the area.

Even though the restaurant is classified as fast food, Hults said he doesn�t think of the brand that way.

�We consider ourselves �quick service,�� he said. �One of the big differences is we don�t prepackage any of the food before the guest orders. We don�t package it or put it on a plate until it�s ordered. That�s why it takes a little bit longer than McDonald�s, Chick-fil-A, Wendy�s or something like that.�