New York during COVID — Photos are on display this month at Catapult

Catapult Creative House will be featuring an exhibit from New York City photographer Tonia Cowan starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

Catapult, at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau and connected to Southeast Missouri State University, will display several photos Cowan took during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in New York City. The exhibit will be on display through the end of September. Cowan will speak at a reception at 4:30 p.m. Friday to explain and present some of the work.

Cowan used her smartphone to snap shots as she walked to and from a grocery store in her Washington Heights neighborhood during the lockdown. At first, the pictures were a way Cowan could give what she called "proof of life" to her family in Toronto.

"My Canadian family were very worried, so I just started posting these every night," Cowan said. "I would go for a walk, I mean, we were allowed to go out for groceries and things like that, so when I would be outside, I just wanted them to see 'upbeat,' you know, 'I'm fine, everything is fine.'"

It wasn't long before Cowan began to see the photos as a record of what she experienced during the pandemic, and so she put them up on her Instagram feed. She said there is value in people communicating their experiences and hopes her photos create empathy because it was a near-universal ordeal.

"I happened to be in New York City, so this is just a window into my COVID experience in my city, but everybody has their own story," Cowan said.

Joni Hand, associate professor of art history at SEMO, said she has known Cowan for years and brought her photos to Catapult. She agreed with Cowan about the collective experience of the pandemic.