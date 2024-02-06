New Year's Eve party reaches $400k 10-year milestone for St. Jude

More than 400 people danced into the new decade Tuesday evening at the 10th annual St. Jude New Year’s Eve Benefit held at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.
About $20,000 was raised, according to River Radio operations manager Mike Renick, bringing the 10-year total donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to about $400,000.
The event, which is presented by River Radio and Drury Southwest, was started in part by Pam Dannenmueller to offset her daughter Kaitlyn’s leukemia treatments.
Kaitlyn ultimately beat cancer, and Dannenmueller, an honorary chairwoman of this year’s benefit, said she wants to help pay back St. Jude back for the $500,000 in treatment her daughter received — hopefully helping other children in the process.
“To give back to the hospital that gave my family so much is rewarding every single year,” Dannenmueller said. “Just to see this many people come out and support this is so humbling.”
She said through the event, she hopes Kaitlyn will learn the importance of giving back and how much one person can do to help others.
Along with live music provided by The Intention, families who have received assistance from St. Jude shared their stories.
River Radio program director Kirby Ray said the benefit allows the community to show its support for St. Jude while also providing a safe and comfortable atmosphere.
“Obviously, everybody wants to go have a good time for New Year’s Eve, and in my opinion, this is the best way to do it,” Ray said.
Cape Girardeau resident Doug Glenn said hearing stories from the families “really brought it all together,” as did seeing the community come together to support the cause.
“There is truly no better cause,” Glenn said.
