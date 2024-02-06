New wave of protest leaders emerged after Ferguson

ST. LOUIS -- Young people thrust into activism by the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson are leading a new wave of civil disobedience in St. Louis, mentored by a civil-rights movement veteran and driven by the belief change won't happen until the entire region is confronted with the uncomfortable reality of racism.

Protests have been plentiful in St. Louis since the mid-September acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white former officer who fatally shot a 24-year-old black drug suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith, in 2011 while still on the city's police force. The demonstrators have blocked traffic on a major highway, marched through shopping malls and filled the streets of upscale suburban neighborhoods.

The locations are not accidental: Leaders say all of St. Louis and its suburbs must understand the pain and frustration of the black community over police shootings and economic and educational disparities.

"Change hasn't happened yet," protest organizer Cori Bush said. "That tells us we have to keep pushing."

Bush is part of what's called the Frontline movement. It's organic enough that there are no designated leaders, but clearly some have emerged. At the top of the list are Bush, a pastor and registered nurse, and Bruce Franks Jr., one of Missouri's youngest state representatives.

State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. poses for a photo Thursday in St. Louis. Jim Salter ~ Associated Press

The unofficial leaders, ranging in age from their early 20s to early 40s, are mentored by 63-year-old pastor Darryl Gray, who has deep roots in civil-rights activism. Gray worked for nearly 40 years for the Atlanta-based Southern Christian Leadership Conference, whose first president was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Gray sees fierceness in the St. Louis protesters, and he senses they're in for the long haul.

"This is the new Selma," he said, comparing St. Louis to the Alabama city at the center of 1960s protests. "St. Louis is the heart of America. It's America's center. And the racism in St. Louis is similar to Selma where it is deeply embedded."

For many young protesters, their activism started with Ferguson, the St. Louis suburb where white police officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old, on Aug. 9, 2014. A St. Louis County grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to charge Wilson. He resigned from the police force months after the shooting.

The protests that rose from Ferguson created a new mission for Bush, Franks and many others now helping to lead Frontline.

Darryl Gray, a pastor with deep roots in civil-rights activism who serves as a mentor to the unofficial leaders of the so-called Frontline protest movement, poses for a photo Thursday in St. Louis. Jim Salter ~ Associated Press

Franks, 33, has seen firsthand the horror of gun violence. He was just 6 years old when his 9-year-old brother was killed in a St. Louis gunfight in which someone used him as a human shield.