New voter registration for February primary ends Wednesday

New voters in Cape Girardeau who wish to vote in the City of Cape Girardeau's February primary will need to register by Wednesday.

In Cape Girardeau County, new voters must complete a new voter registration application before 5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday prior to election dates.

The Cape Girardeau city primary election will be held Feb. 8. Primary elections are held when more than two candidates file for any one office.

Three candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau will appear on February ballots. They are incumbent Bob Fox, business-owner Ramona Bailey and current Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder.

Six candidates filed for Ward 2. The ward's current representative, Shelly Moore, is unable to seek reelection because of term limits set by the city's charter.