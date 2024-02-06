New voter registration for February primary ends Wednesday

New voters in Cape Girardeau who wish to vote in the City of Cape Girardeau's February primary will need to register by Wednesday.
In Cape Girardeau County, new voters must complete a new voter registration application before 5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday prior to election dates.
The Cape Girardeau city primary election will be held Feb. 8. Primary elections are held when more than two candidates file for any one office.
Three candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau will appear on February ballots. They are incumbent Bob Fox, business-owner Ramona Bailey and current Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder.
Six candidates filed for Ward 2. The ward's current representative, Shelly Moore, is unable to seek reelection because of term limits set by the city's charter.
Ward 2 candidates are Tameka Randle, Marvin McBride Jr., Sommer McCauley, Steve Watkins, Stafford Moore Jr. and Micheal Crank Curry.
Candidates appear on ballots in the order they filed.
The two candidates garnering the most votes for each office will continue on to the April 5 general election.
Cape Girardeau County residents may register to vote online through the Missouri Secretary of State's official webpage -- www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register. Voters may also obtain a mail-in application through the secretary of state's webpage or by calling the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office at (573) 243-3547.
Several locations throughout the county, including the County Clerk's office (1 Barton Square in Jackson) and Cape Girardeau Public Library (711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau) offer in-person voter registration.
View sample ballots and a full list of in-person voter registration sites on the website of the Cape Girardeau County Clerk, www.capecountyelections.com.
