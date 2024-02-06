New voter ID cards to be mailed today for Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — Some Sikeston residents will soon receive new voter identification cards in the mail.

Beverly Riley, deputy clerk for the Scott County Clerk's Office in Benton, Missouri, said not all Scott County registered voters will receive new voter ID cards. Only those in Sikeston whose voting precinct changed because of the latest census data will be mailed new cards, which will be needed for the Nov. 8 election, she said.

Riley said the county clerk's office will begin mailing the new cards today.

Every 10 years, after the federal census is complete, new ward and precinct boundary lines are drawn to reflect changes in population and to anticipate the needs of election systems for the next decade.

After the 2020 census was completed, the City of Sikeston made boundary changes to equal out the number of citizens represented in each ward.

During its Dec. 6 regular meeting, the Sikeston City Council approved the new ward boundaries for the city. The new boundary lines included placing all of New Madrid County voters in Ward 3, which eliminated the need for one New Madrid County poll.