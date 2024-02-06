All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 3, 2022

New voter ID cards to be mailed today for Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — Some Sikeston residents will soon receive new voter identification cards in the mail. Beverly Riley, deputy clerk for the Scott County Clerk's Office in Benton, Missouri, said not all Scott County registered voters will receive new voter ID cards. Only those in Sikeston whose voting precinct changed because of the latest census data will be mailed new cards, which will be needed for the Nov. 8 election, she said...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — Some Sikeston residents will soon receive new voter identification cards in the mail.

Beverly Riley, deputy clerk for the Scott County Clerk's Office in Benton, Missouri, said not all Scott County registered voters will receive new voter ID cards. Only those in Sikeston whose voting precinct changed because of the latest census data will be mailed new cards, which will be needed for the Nov. 8 election, she said.

Riley said the county clerk's office will begin mailing the new cards today.

Every 10 years, after the federal census is complete, new ward and precinct boundary lines are drawn to reflect changes in population and to anticipate the needs of election systems for the next decade.

After the 2020 census was completed, the City of Sikeston made boundary changes to equal out the number of citizens represented in each ward.

During its Dec. 6 regular meeting, the Sikeston City Council approved the new ward boundaries for the city. The new boundary lines included placing all of New Madrid County voters in Ward 3, which eliminated the need for one New Madrid County poll.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

With the new lines, all wards now have more than 4,000 voters and will be well within the legal differences as all wards must be within 10% of population of each other.

"After the City of Sikeston made changes, we had to also change the voting precinct lines," Riley said of the county clerk's office.

The voting location changes go into effect for the Nov. 8 election.

"Sikeston is the only city (in Scott County) that has done any ward changes, so that's why we will be mailing out new voter cards to anybody that their precinct is changing because of these changes," Riley said.

Riley reminded voters who receive new ID cards to check them closely to ensure information is correct and to also note their voting precinct for the upcoming election.

Voting locations in Sikeston: Ward 1, Trinity Gospel Church, 901 Davis Blvd.; Ward 2, First Christian Church, 1006 N. Main St.; Ward 3, First Assembly of God, 306 S. Kingshighway; Ward 4, CBC Family Life Outreach Center, 119 W. Trotter.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy