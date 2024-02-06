New voter ID cards coming in Cape County

New voter identification cards will be mailed out in the next few days, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's office.
Included will be a voter information guide, which will include updated information about Missouri's new photo identification requirement, which began June 1.
To vote in any election after that date, a voter must show a non-expired, government-issued photo ID, such as a Missouri driver's or non-driver license, passport or military ID, according to the release.
Voters are asked to carefully check all information on the card and contact the county clerk's office to correct any errors.
Registered voters in Cape Girardeau County who do not receive a new ID card and voter guide by the first week in February should contact the county clerk's office at (573) 243-3547.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.