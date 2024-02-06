New voter ID cards coming in Cape County

To vote in any election after that date, a voter must show a non-expired, government-issued photo ID, such as a Missouri driver's or non-driver license, passport or military ID, according to the release.

Voters are asked to carefully check all information on the card and contact the county clerk's office to correct any errors.

Registered voters in Cape Girardeau County who do not receive a new ID card and voter guide by the first week in February should contact the county clerk's office at (573) 243-3547.