New virus cases but no deaths reported Friday

Area health officials reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases -- but no new virus-related deaths -- Friday.
Scott County health officials reported 52 new virus cases since Friday (47 confirmed and five probable), for a pandemic total of 5,904 cases. As of Friday, there were 259 active cases in the county, and 107 county residents have died because of the virus.
Perry County, Missouri, officials reported 57 new cases in the past seven days. As of Thursday, there were 100 active cases in the county.
On the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Friday, there were seven active cases (four students and three employees). One person was in on-campus quarantine/isolation. Throughout the pandemic, the university has tallied 244 virus cases (220 students and 24 employees).
Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Stoddard counties in Missouri did not update their virus statistics Friday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.