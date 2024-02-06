All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 9, 2021

New virus cases but no deaths reported Friday

Area health officials reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases -- but no new virus-related deaths -- Friday. Scott County health officials reported 52 new virus cases since Friday (47 confirmed and five probable), for a pandemic total of 5,904 cases. As of Friday, there were 259 active cases in the county, and 107 county residents have died because of the virus...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Area health officials reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases -- but no new virus-related deaths -- Friday.

Scott County health officials reported 52 new virus cases since Friday (47 confirmed and five probable), for a pandemic total of 5,904 cases. As of Friday, there were 259 active cases in the county, and 107 county residents have died because of the virus.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Perry County, Missouri, officials reported 57 new cases in the past seven days. As of Thursday, there were 100 active cases in the county.

On the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Friday, there were seven active cases (four students and three employees). One person was in on-campus quarantine/isolation. Throughout the pandemic, the university has tallied 244 virus cases (220 students and 24 employees).

Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Stoddard counties in Missouri did not update their virus statistics Friday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy