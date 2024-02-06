New virus cases but no deaths reported Friday

Perry County, Missouri, officials reported 57 new cases in the past seven days. As of Thursday, there were 100 active cases in the county.

On the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Friday, there were seven active cases (four students and three employees). One person was in on-campus quarantine/isolation. Throughout the pandemic, the university has tallied 244 virus cases (220 students and 24 employees).

Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Stoddard counties in Missouri did not update their virus statistics Friday.