New university regent appointed

Gov. Eric Greitens recently appointed Bob MacDonald of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, Greitensï¿½ office announced Friday.
MacDonald is the president and CEO of S.H. Smith & Co. Inc. He previously served as mayor and city councilman for the City of Poplar Bluff.
MacDonald holds a bachelorï¿½s degree in business administration from Southeast. He is a member of American Veterans Post 29, American Legion Post 153, the Society of Marketing Professional Services and the Missouri Association of Municipal Utilities.
