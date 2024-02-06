New University of Missouri leader to champion diversity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The new top administrator of the University of Missouri's flagship campus said Wednesday promoting inclusion and diversity would be a priority at the Columbia school, where officials say racial acrimony in recent years has cost it enrollment and revenue.

Alexander Cartwright, the State University of New York's provost and executive vice chancellor, said he anticipates taking the helm of the Columbia campus Aug. 1, never mind the thorny challenges that also include looming cost-cutting at the school.

"Many of these challenges are common across many institutions of higher education," Cartwright said after being introduced as the Columbia school's first permanent chancellor since R. Bowen Loftin resigned under pressure in late 2015.

Citing the Columbia campus' reforms meant to build diversity since the 2015 student protests help topple Loftin and the system's president, Cartwright insisted "Mizzou, as a learning institution, was committed to taking it head on" and "made a lot of progress."

"We can spend a lot of time reflecting on that (unrest)," Cartwright said by telephone on what he called "a whirlwind day." But now, "what we focus on is, 'How did the institution react? What did it do?' They've done what you want universities to do: Reflect on what happened and push to be much better."

Born in the Bahamas and raised in Iowa, Cartwright cast himself as a product of the American dream. From jobs such as cleaning hog buildings and a factory custodian, he got his GED and then attended community college. Cartwright went on to get a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Iowa and become a top leader of the 1.3 million-student, 64-campus SUNY system, which touts itself as the nation's biggest comprehensive system of higher education.

In that role with the system of more than 90,000 employees and a $13.3-billion budget, Cartwright's duties included overseeing diversity and inclusion policies.

"I feel particularly strongly that we have to strive for inclusive excellence," Cartwright, who is white, said during his introduction in Columbia.